The funeral of Russell Dryden will take place on Monday afternoon, July 1st, at St James’s Church in Bermondsey.

As well as the funeral service at the church at 1pm people will also be able to show their respect as the funeral cortege makes it’s way to the Blue Market square for 2.15pm, before a service at Honor Oak Crematorium.

Aged just 64 years old, this larger-than-life character, ran a fish stall in the market square on Southwark Park Road for 36 years.

He died from a heart attack last month at his home in Rotherhithe.

This is a double tragedy for the close-knit Dryden family after Russell’s wife and childhood sweetheart Janice passed away just six months ago, and they leave behind sons Ben and Alfie and daughter Carly, grandchildren Kittie and Isla.

Since is sudden passing people have come out to pay their respects laying tributes at the spot of his market stall. He family said: “We would like to thank everyone in the community for the love shown and the beautiful floral tributes left for him in the Blue Market. It has been a great comfort.”

Known to many as the Blue fishmonger, his connection with the area went far deeper than that. His family ran Crazy Prices shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years. He also championed local bands as part of Bermondsey Beat, showcasing them and eventually running the annual Bermondsey Carnival in Southwark Park.

A vocal champion for businesses, he founded the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) in the hope of transforming the ailing fortunes of the traditional Bermondsey town centre.

Funeral service at Ipm St James Church, off Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Funeral procession will reach Blue Market Square between 2.15pm-2.30pm

Followed by service at Honor Oak crematorium.

