‘Good value’ shops like The Range must stay in Canada Water despite the ongoing regeneration, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark has said.

Rachel Bentley was responding to Southwark News‘ question about whether current residents, and overstretched local services, could be protected with 18,000 people set to move to the area.

The Range is already set to close and locals fear other affordable shops at The Surrey Quays Shopping Centre will not be replaced

Residents of the dockside neighbourhood also say overcrowding on roads and trains, NHS waiting times and crime, particularly phone-snatching, are already getting worse.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s parliamentary candidates were asked how they’d ensure current residents aren’t overwhelmed by newcomers.

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat: ‘Business rates reform, rent freezes and energy cost support’

Rachel Bentley, Liberal Democrat candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“TfL must improve transport – increasing tube capacity, restoring bus lanes on Lower Road, sorting congestion at Rotherhithe Tunnel and adding a Thames Clipper stop.

“There are huge pressures on GP surgeries and dentists. Primary health care services are a national and local priority.

“Crime is serious – too many people just don’t feel safe. We need visible community policing, a police hub back in SE16 and well-lit and maintained public spaces.

“As MP, I will prioritise tangible benefits from investment including local job creation and apprenticeships. Keeping good value shops like the Range should be a priority.”

Tony Sharp – Reform: ‘Zero VAT and tax on food providers’

Tony Sharp, Reform candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“There has to be paid for provision of local services attached to Planning Consents, especially necessary for large residential schemes; – unfortunately the current system is not ring fenced or earmarked for specific areas but is placed in a general London Mayor budget for funding.”

Neil Coyle – Labour: ‘Bakerloo Line extension and more frequent Jubilee Line trains’

Neil Coyle, Labour candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“I have been pressing Transport for London to improve the Jubilee Line and more frequent trains at key times are part of the solution, as are decent bus services and extending the cycle hire network.

“I was pleased to open the new cycle hire dockings station in Southwark Park and note it was the busiest station in the whole city when it was trialled at the site!

“I want to see the Bakerloo Line extension delivered too – easing pressure for the south and giving more options – as well as ensuring more affordable homes are built on the Old Kent Road and generating new jobs both in and out of London (including for construction firms in Kent and Essex and trains built in Yorkshire).”

Piers Corbyn – Independent: ‘18,000 residents is too many’

“18,000 in that time is too many. The Council and Govt are complicit with mega corporate greed for profit at the expense of community. What’s happening in Canada Water must be reviewed and defence of community and building SECURE council housing at low rent made the two TOP priorities.

All involved in “development” in Canada Water must declare their interests and an Accountable amended plan made which could be a beacon for others.

We need a “United for Community” campaign to put Defence of Community First and corporate greed and corruption last.

Susan Hunter – Green: ‘Jubilee Line and Overground are stretched’

Susan Hunter, Green Party candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Credit: Michael Dean Photography

“We need to listen to residents, who have already pointed out that we need more family homes. The lack of family-sized homes is a problem all over the borough and forces people to leave the areas they grew up in.

“Canada Water may look as if it has good transport links, but the Jubilee Line is already back to Pre-Covid levels of overcrowding during the rush hour at pre Covid levels.

“The Jubilee Line/Overground interchange is also stretched and I would support the proposed electric ferry between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, which would provide some increased capacity to cross the river.”

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Seat Analysis

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is another safe Labour, albeit the least secure in Southwark. The bookies have given Labour a 96 per cent chance of winning the constituency compared to 99 per cent in seats like Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. Nonetheless, it looks very unlikely Labour will lose the seat it has held since 2015.

The constituency has undergone significant demographic changes. Many of the working-class families who voted Lib Dem under Simon Hughes have moved out, replaced by a more transient population. This shift has impacted voting patterns, with new residents voting more on national issues rather than local loyalties.

However, there was also a less subtle force which led to Labour’s victory in 2015. Namely, the failures of the Lib Dems in coalition with the Conservatives. By 2015, many believed the party had rolled over to Tory control. Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s large student population, would have been highly unimpressed by Nick Clegg agreeing to increase tuition fees, having pledged to scrap them. One could argue the Lib Dems were already declining. But the party’s weakness in government certainly accelerated that trend.

Neil Coyle, who was elected in 2015, has won increased vote shares in each of the three elections he has contested. It was 43.1 per cent in 2015, 53.2 per cent in 2017, then 54.1 per cent in 2019. It will be interesting to see whether the scandals he became embroiled in put voters off. But even if some decide to retract their vote for the Labour MP, it’s unlikely to make any real difference.

The Constituency’s History

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is steeped in Labour history, deeply influenced by its working-class roots. Historically, the area’s electorate comprised families employed in the Rotherhithe docks and surrounding industries. Voters were focused on issues like workers’ rights and healthcare making Labour its natural home.

The constituency was also represented by two well-known Labour MPs. Alfred Salter, elected in 1922, was a dedicated doctor who improved public health, addressing diseases like tuberculosis and diphtheria. He was succeeded by Bob Mellish, the son of a docker, whose no-nonsense reputation led to his appointment as Chief Whip under Harold Wilson on two occasions.

The 1983 Bermondsey by-election, known as the ‘Battle for Bermondsey,’ was a pivotal moment in the constituency’s history. Bob Mellish resigned, disillusioned with Labour’s leftward shift under Michael Foot. Peter Tatchell, representing the leftist faction, faced fierce opposition, including homophobic attacks and physical violence. In one of the great electoral shocks of modern British politics, the Labour stronghold fell to the Liberal-SDP alliance. It was a source of huge embarrassment for Labour, not least because the party’s headquarters were situated right in the centre of the constituency on the Walworth Road. Locals were not sure whether Lib Dem control would last but Sir Simon Hughes established himself as a highly capable politician, ensuring he remained in post for 32 years.

During his tenure, the constituency’s identity changed. Traditional working-class families moved out, replaced by residents with no ties to the area, voting on national rather than local lines. This demographic shift eventually contributed to Labour regaining the seat under Neil Coyle in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Neil Coyle 31,723 54.1 +0.9 Liberal Democrat Humaira Ali 15,597 26.6 -4.5 Conservative Andrew Baker 9,678 16.5 +3.5 Brexit Party Alex Matthews 1,617 2.8 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Neil Coyle – Labour

Build more genuinely affordable homes. Clear the backlog and fix the NHS. 8 million people are waiting for treatments now, with delays at their highest ever. Labour built the NHS, repaired it in 1997 and needs to fix it again now! Tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, including restoring Southwark’s police. We still have fewer police officers and PCSOs than when the Tory/Lib Dem Coalition cut 23,000 police staff in 2010.

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat

More safe, secure and affordable homes. Robust climate action both local and nationally And restoring trust and integrity in politicians and the Met police. I promise we will have a visible, energetic and caring constituency MP again.

Susan Hunter – Green

Climate Action: Committing to make London a zero-carbon city by 2030 through investment in renewable energy, public transport, and green infrastructure. Affordable Housing: Ensuring the provision of affordable housing and protecting renters’ rights while tackling homelessness through comprehensive social housing policies. Community Wellbeing: Investing in local services, enhancing public spaces, and supporting community-led initiatives to create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Tony Sharp – Reform

If I was an MP I would expect the government curtail its expenditure to go Growth of Economy by GDP per Capita, which is falling, by letting people spend their own money on what they want and not on national vanity schemes or public intervention programmes. Reduce immigration of low or no qualified persons and their dependents. Curtail Visa periods . this will cause employers pay more and make them train more – the UK Treasury’s system of ‘Apprenticeship Tax’ on businesses does not do this. Reform the NHS back to ‘free at point of delivery’ rather than the enormous bureaucratic nationalised industry it has become. This is wedded to Big Pharmaceutical Corporations rather than early intervention. Scrap the Blair agreement with the BMA to adopt the French system of consultation fees at the Surgery face to face and also curtail the growth of GP Surgery companies which now belong to corporates rather Doctors practices.

Piers Corbyn – Independent

Peace Now: Total opposition to Israeli massacre and Genocide in Palestine; end of UK arms exports and military support of Israel; boycott and disinvestment of companies involved. Return of all hostages, end of all fighting and peace Conference now. End UK-Nato Secret war with Russia in Ukraine and UK bombing of Yemen. Decent Housing for all: A major programme of building low-rent secure council housing; super-tax and requisition powers of empty properties of private operators kept empty for money laundering and speculation and thereby forcing up house prices and rents. Defence of community. Blocking of speculative developments / “regenerations” which weaken real Living London. End all ULEZ, 15 minute cities, LTNs, zoning robbery (while allowing local accountable small traffic schemes) and controls.

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

