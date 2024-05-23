A ‘hidden gem’ cafe and wellness centre in Southwark Park is facing closure due to rising costs.

The Lodge Space opened seven years ago in the old parkkeeper’s lodge and has since been a popular haven, given it is directly accessible from the park.

Along with a cafe with healthy, reasonably priced food and drink, it hosts 66 weekly classes in yoga, pilates and overall wellness.

But having been self-funded since the start, owner Jane Wells told the News they are facing closure as costs have become too much.

“The revenue that we currently generate is not able to cover the inflationary cost increases,” she said.

“If nothing changes, we’ll have to close in three months.”

Jane added that it’s partly because they’ve kept their prices low that they have run into these issues.

This includes offering low-cost sessions attended by hundreds a month, £5 classes on a Wednesday and regular donation-based events for charity.

She commented: “We are here for the community. That’s why I haven’t sold this place off.

“Some people say we’ve literally saved their life. They rely on us.”

Mary and Diana, both in their 70s, said they go to the cafe ‘most days’ and do chair yoga classes every Monday.

“When you come in on your own, you don’t feel alone,” Mary commented, “the staff are so kind and they always talk to me.

“If this place closed I don’t know what I would do.”

Debbie Spink, a coach for Southwark Athletics Club, said she found it just one day walking through the park.

“It’s been a gem for me because it’s family-run and it’s a calm, relaxing place. To find somewhere like this is really hard.

“I wouldn’t want it to close for the world.”

In a bid to save the place, the Lodge staff have started asking the community for support to take the business into its next chapter.

They are aiming to raise £40,000 to do this via a crowdfunder.

Asked how they will make it sustainable for the future General Manager, Oliver Wells Hawkins, who has taken the reins from his parents, said they have a whole new business model.

This will include offering wellness days to corporate companies.

He said: “You’ll be able to do herb foraging walks, yoga, breathwork, and have some good food. The idea is to boost workplace morale and people’s mental health.

“This is one of the new things that will help us keep giving back to the community.”

Oliver explained that The Lodge is a ‘community centre’ at its core. “All over London we see these places going

“So – invite your bosses along,” he added, as a call out to anyone working for a company in the city.

To help save The Lodge space, click here.