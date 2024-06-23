MP candidates for Bermondsey and Old Southwark have branded the Lower Road cycleway scheme a ‘disaster’, piling the pressure on Southwark Council and Transport for London (TfL).

The new road layout was officially unveiled in March and has been accused of causing gridlock, endangering cyclists and pedestrians, and failing to account for local residents’ prior warnings.

Labour’s Neil Coyle and Liberal Democrat candidate Rachel Bentley have both accused TfL and Southwark Council of failing to listen to local residents or monitor accidents since the scheme was launched.

TfL has since admitted the design is a ‘temporary fix’ made necessary by central government cutbacks.

The original design would have cost over £10 million and used some of the pavement for cycle lanes and removed traffic islands, making the road wider in places.

TfL has indicated it plans to implement an improved scheme in the future but it is unclear when finances will make that possible.

Local authorities and TfL are responsible for such traffic schemes but MPs can influence their decision making. Here is what Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s parliamentary candidates said ahead of the 2024 general election:

Neil Coyle – Labour: ‘Lower road changes have been a disaster’

“I generally support schemes to improve roads for all users and want to support safer cycling. But the Lower Road changes have been a disaster. TfL did not listen to proposed alternative routes that would have been faster and safer for cyclists, including using Southwark Park Road or even the park itself.”

He added: “But what I think is most worrying is that neither TfL nor the council have been monitoring the effect for accidents… I am not convinced that TfL take seriously the need to engage with local people, or even councils and will be pursuing it further – if I continue in the role after 4th July!

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat: ‘It’s dangerous and ineffective’

“We support measures to improve active travel and public transport but Cycleway 4 along Lower Road has been a disaster. Liberal Democrats were in conversation with TfL and Southwark for years beforehand, warning that removal of the bus lane was creating gridlock, particularly with Canada Water Masterplan works.

“The current situation isn’t working, it’s dangerous and ineffective. Labour has been really slow on this.”

Susan Hunter – Green: ‘It’s important to have safe routes like Cycleway 4 along Lower Road’

“It’s important to have safe routes like Cycleway 4 along Lower Road to encourage more people to use a bike, especially children and people new to cycling. Using a bike means fewer vehicles on the road and less exhaust fumes.

“Our air is cleaner and you get a workout without needing to go to the gym. We need more cycleways and they need to be better joined up so that more people feel it’s safe to use a bike.”

Tony Sharp – Reform: ‘We need licences and qualifications for cyclists’

“I do not rate Cycleways and Schemes which are not of use unless cyclists use them and we need something like a driving qualification for cyclists, a licence for cyclists, insurance for cyclists , protective wear for cyclists as required for motorcyclists and a charge for cycling.”

Piers Corbyn – Independent: ‘Imposed under council diktat after pseudo consultation’

“The Lower Rd section of cycleway 4 has not been a success. It has caused gridlock and accidents and increased dangers to pedestrians, drivers and cyclists. Cycleway 4 is good in places but as with many council projects this section was imposed under council diktat after pseudo consultation. Cycleways should not be imposed at the expense of pedestrian safety, car use and safety of cycling or the disabled crossing cycle lanes.”

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Southwark News was unable to reach Jonathan Iliff to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Seat Analysis

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is another safe Labour, albeit the least secure in Southwark. The bookies have given Labour a 96 per cent chance of winning the constituency compared to 99 per cent in seats like Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. Nonetheless, it looks very unlikely Labour will lose the seat it has held since 2015.

The constituency has undergone significant demographic changes. Many of the working-class families who voted Lib Dem under Simon Hughes have moved out, replaced by a more transient population. This shift has impacted voting patterns, with new residents voting more on national issues rather than local loyalties.

However, there was also a less subtle force which led to Labour’s victory in 2015. Namely, the failures of the Lib Dems in coalition with the Conservatives. By 2015, many believed the party had rolled over to Tory control. Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s large student population, would have been highly unimpressed by Nick Clegg agreeing to increase tuition fees, having pledged to scrap them. One could argue the Lib Dems were already declining. But the party’s weakness in government certainly accelerated that trend.

Neil Coyle, who was elected in 2015, has won increased vote shares in each of the three elections he has contested. It was 43.1 per cent in 2015, 53.2 per cent in 2017, then 54.1 per cent in 2019. It will be interesting to see whether the scandals he became embroiled in put voters off. But even if some decide to retract their vote for the Labour MP, it’s unlikely to make any real difference.

The Constituency’s History

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is steeped in Labour history, deeply influenced by its working-class roots. Historically, the area’s electorate comprised families employed in the Rotherhithe docks and surrounding industries. Voters were focussed on issues like workers’ rights and healthcare making Labour its natural home.

The constituency was also represented by two well-known Labour MPs. lfred Salter, elected in 1922, was a dedicated doctor who improved public health, addressing diseases like tuberculosis and diphtheria. He was succeeded by Bob Mellish, the son of a docker, whose no-nonsense reputation led to his appointment as Chief Whip under Harold Wilson on two occasions.

The 1983 Bermondsey by-election, known as the ‘Battle for Bermondsey,’ was a pivotal moment in the constituency’s history. Bob Mellish resigned, disillusioned with Labour’s leftward shift under Michael Foot. Peter Tatchell, representing the leftist faction, faced fierce opposition, including homophobic attacks and physical violence. In one of the great electoral shocks of modern British politics, the Labour stronghold fell to the Liberal-SDP alliance. It was a source of huge embarrassment for Labour, to least because the party’s headquarters were situated right in the centre of the constituency on the Walworth Road. Locals were not sure whether Lib Dem control would last but Sir Simon Hughes established himself as a highly capable politician, ensuring he remained in post for 32 years.

During his tenure, the constituency’s identity changed. Traditional working-class families moved out, replaced by residents with no ties to the area, voting on national rather than local lines. This demographic shift eventually contributed to Labour regaining the seat under Neil Coyle in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Neil Coyle 31,723 54.1 +0.9 Liberal Democrat Humaira Ali 15,597 26.6 -4.5 Conservative Andrew Baker 9,678 16.5 +3.5 Brexit Party Alex Matthews 1,617 2.8 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Neil Coyle – Labour

Build more genuinely affordable homes. Clear the backlog and fix the NHS. 8 million people are waiting for treatments now, with delays at their highest ever. Labour built the NHS, repaired it in 1997 and needs to fix it again now! Tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, including restoring Southwark’s police. We still have fewer police officers and PCSOs than when the Tory/Lib Dem Coalition cut 23,000 police staff in 2010.

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat

More safe, secure and affordable homes. Robust climate action both local and nationally And restoring trust and integrity in politicians and the Met police. I promise we will have a visible, energetic and caring constituency MP again.

Susan Hunter – Green

Climate Action: Committing to make London a zero-carbon city by 2030 through investment in renewable energy, public transport, and green infrastructure. Affordable Housing: Ensuring the provision of affordable housing and protecting renters’ rights while tackling homelessness through comprehensive social housing policies. Community Wellbeing: Investing in local services, enhancing public spaces, and supporting community-led initiatives to create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Tony Sharp – Reform

If I was an MP I would expect the government curtail its expenditure to go Growth of Economy by GDP per Capita, which is falling, by letting people spend their own money on what they want and not on national vanity schemes or public intervention programmes. Reduce immigration of low or no qualified persons and their dependents. Curtail Visa periods . this will cause employers pay more and make them train more – the UK Treasury’s system of ‘Apprenticeship Tax’ on businesses does not do this. Reform the NHS back to ‘free at point of delivery’ rather than the enormous bureaucratic nationalised industry it has become. This is wedded to Big Pharmaceutical Corporations rather than early intervention. Scrap the Blair agreement with the BMA to adopt the French system of consultation fees at the Surgery face to face and also curtail the growth of GP Surgery companies which now belong to corporates rather Doctors practices.

Piers Corbyn – Independent

Peace Now: Total opposition to Israeli massacre and Genocide in Palestine; end of UK arms exports and military support of Israel; boycott and disinvestment of companies involved. Return of all hostages, end of all fighting and peace Conference now. End UK-Nato Secret war with Russia in Ukraine and UK bombing of Yemen. Decent Housing for all: A major programme of building low-rent secure council housing; super-tax and requisition powers of empty properties of private operators kept empty for money laundering and speculation and thereby forcing up house prices and rents. Defence of community. Blocking of speculative developments / “regenerations” which weaken real Living London. End all ULEZ, 15 minute cities, LTNs, zoning robbery (while allowing local accountable small traffic schemes) and controls.

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

