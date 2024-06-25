A Rotherhithe man has found a new home for thousands of bees in Southwark Park.

Tamir Ikhagvaa got a call from Team London Bridge ‘about a week ago’ that there was a swarm in Bermondsey that needed his help.

The 45-year-old, who lives in Surrey Quays, told us: “The bees had ended up on a tree in Queen Elizabeth Gardens.”

Tamir was the perfect man for the job – an experienced beekeeper looking for a chance to get back into it. “I used to keep hives in east London and before covid I had planned to make it into a project for young people,” he told us.

“But it didn’t work out and the bees didn’t survive lockdown.”

As if meant to be there were two hives at the back of Southwark Park, behind The Lodge Space yoga cafe. “So we moved the bees in there. I named the queen bee ‘Elizabeth’ because of where they were found.”

Some of the newly housed bees.

“Queen Elizabeth is already thriving,” he commented.

Tamir caught another swarm in east London during Ramadan (their queen is ‘Eid’) and now it sits beside the other colony. There are around 25,000 of them and when the queen has reproduced there will be double that.

Unfortunately, anyone wanting honey will have to wait another year. “It’s usually advisable not to harvest it in the first year until the colony is stronger.”

He explained the swarming is ‘part of the bees’ natural cycle.’

“They usually swarm during early summer-late spring. It’s how they reproduce. Then beekeepers go and collect them.”

They either find the current hive too small or the queen not fit for purpose, i.e. she is not laying eggs.

“It relaxes me.”

Like a real-life version of DreamWorks’ ‘Bee Movie’, each bee has a job to do.

In the first week, they are cleaners, then nurses, then guide bees sitting by the entrance guiding the other bees who leave the hives. “In the third week they start foraging.”

He said: “The worker bees spend their whole lives working, the summer ones only live for six weeks.

“Their whole life is living for the good of the colony.”

Originally from Mongolia, Tamir said beekeeping in London helps him stay connected to nature. “The sounds of buzzing bees remind me of my childhood being in the countryside.

“And it has come at a perfect time for me,” he continued, “I have had a hard few years in my personal life and this relaxes me. You have to be gentle with them so it’s good for your mental health.”

When asked if he’s ever been stung he said: “Oh hundreds of times,” but that hasn’t seemed to put him off.

Anyone can see the bees on the right, outside The Lodge Space in Southwark Park.