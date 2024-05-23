A man from Surrey Quays, who sexually assaulted a young girl, has been jailed for four years and six months.

Ahmed Deq Mohamed, 20, who has a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child under thirteen, violated another victim on June 16, 2023.

Police arrested and charged him just five days later, with forensic evidence and the victim’s “compelling video account” helping to convict him.

Detective Constable Oliver Colville, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to praise the victim for initially coming forward to police, and for reporting this repulsive behaviour from Mohamed.

“The compelling video account provided by her assisted with the forensic evidence that we had, making it enough to convict Mohamed.”

Mohamed has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail with twelve months on license after he appeared at Inner London Crown Court on May 22.

He was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under thirteen by penetration, following a trial at the same court.

He will now also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Oliver Colville added: “Mohamed will now face a significant amount of jail time, highlighting that we take every case extremely seriously. I hope this encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual offences to come forward and speak to us.”