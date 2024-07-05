Neil Coyle has retained Bermondsey and Old Southwark for Labour in a comfortable victory.

The incumbent Labour MP received 16,857 votes beating his Lib Dem rival Rachel Bentley who finished second with 9,070 votes.

Speaking following the result, Mr Coyle said “across the whole country democracy is being done”.



He added: “People are showing they’ve had enough of the chaos, enough of the incompetence and enough of the cuts and enough of the damage to our country for the last fourteen years and they are choosing the positive change and they are choosing to fix our democracy and our country.”

People were shocked when an exit poll gave the Liberal Democrat opposition a 48 per cent chance of taking the seat.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark was a Liberal Democrat seat from 1983 until 2010 under Sir Simon Hughes.

Bookies gave the Liberal Democrats a five per cent chance of taking the constituency but some supporters remained optimistic.

They were hoping to capitalise on the controversy surrounding Labour incumbent Neil Coyle.

He lost the Labour whip from February 2022 until May 2023 after an expletive-laden, drunken tirade in a parliamentary bar.

The MP had also had a complaint of sexual harassment upheld against him over an incident at a Labour conference.

Addressing the debacle in his speech, Coyle said that, like The Shard, he “had flaws” and was an “ordinary bloke doing an extraordinary job”.

He also reiterated that his behaviour was caused by his alcoholism and that he was now sober.

The turnout in Bermondsey and Old Southwark was 54.34 per cent, significantly lower than the 62.9 per cent in 2019.