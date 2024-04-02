A kids’ ball court between Bermondsey and Rotherhithe has had a huge makeover, complete with a table tennis table and sprint tracks.
Silwood Basketball Court was one of seven under-used sites across London and Essex to be transformed – and now it looks unrecognisable.
Housing Association L&Q invested £1m to modernise the sports areas, in a bid to ‘tackle inactivity and inequality.’
Along with some new running tracks and an all-weather table tennis table – the crumbling basketball court has been completely revamped, with an astroturf court and hoops.
The investment also went towards creating a new play area at the pocket park on Island Road in Bermondsey – complete with a climbing frame, swings and a slide, as well as picnic tables.
The work done by L&Q, Axis Europe and Play Innovation on these two parks saw them receive a prestigious award from the Sports and Play Construction Association (SAPCA) for Small Sports or Play Project of the Year (under £350k).
It’s a shame there isn’t anything like this as a free play area available in Surrey Quays and Rotherhithe. On the map, not a single facility exists like this for kids in this area whereas Bermondsey has MANY free to play games areas provided by the Council. Why the INEQUALITY? ?