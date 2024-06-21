The body of man was recovered on Rotherhithe Beach this morning, with police saying they are treating the death as ‘non-suspicious’.

Met Police officers were called to Rotherhithe Street at 7.28am this morning (Friday, June 21).

A resident said a body was retrieved from Rotherhithe Beach, a bank on the Thames.

The man, aged in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 07:28hrs on Friday, 21 June to reports of an unresponsive man in Rotherhithe Street, SE16.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A witness said it was the fourth time a human body had washed up on the beach in his 26 years living in the area.

He said: “The last one was about four years ago. It was unusual to see it. The head of a person popped up out of the water and it looked like a man.

“Seven years before that, a rescue boat and police boat were in the middle of the river and they fished a man out of the river. He looked like a business man with a shirt and tie.”

He added: “The family will be devastated by the news.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.31am on Friday 21 June to reports of an incident at Rotherhithe Street, SE16.

“We sent resources to the scene including a paramedic in a fast response car, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.

“Sadly, the patient was declared dead at the scene.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to an incident on Rotherhithe Street in Rotherhithe.

“Crews were deployed to assist emergency service partners and secure the scene.

“The Brigade was called at 0840 and the incident was over for firefighters at 0942. Three fire engines, one Fire Rescue Unit, and around 20 firefighters from Dockhead, Deptford, Old Kent Road and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.”