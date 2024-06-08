A food trader from Rotherhithe, who almost closed his business after he was struggling to pay rent, is now doing ‘great’ since he moved from a building to a van.

Up until a few months ago, Toby Oladokun had a food stall at Peckham Levels and was trading Monday-Sunday.

But now he says he makes more money selling his food at markets and festivals – out of a van.

Toby started Plantain Kitchen with his mum in 2019 to bring West African cuisine to the masses.

The 31-year-old told us: “I would go out with my friends to venues like Box Park and we would never see West African food there.

“It was being represented in restaurants but not in casual street food.

“So we wanted to change that.”

Toby grew up on the Old Kent Road and now lives in Rotherhithe.

He blended his heritage (half-Nigerian-half-Ghanaian) with simpler versions of what he grew up eating to create his menu.

All his dishes – chicken, oxtail stew and vegan red bean stew – are served on a bed of Jollof, which is rice cooked in a flavourful sauce of tomatoes, onions and aromatic spices.

Asked which Jollof he makes (alluding to the age-old debate between Ghana and Nigeria on who cooks the best version of the dish) Toby said: “We make Nigerian Jollof,” referring to the recipe that uses long-grain rice, as opposed to basmati.

He joked: “Everyone is happy – apart from the Ghanaians. Until they taste it.”

In 2021, he began trading at Peckham Levels – a gig he thought would elevate his brand to new heights.

However, business there was ‘not good’ which he claimed was due to a lack of regular footfall in the building.

He said the lack of business meant he was unable to pay rent, which led him into some arrears. In February he was evicted from the building.

Peckham Levels said they were unable to comment on Toby’s situation, but wished him the best for his future.

On the issue of footfall, a spokesperson stated: “There is currently a national crisis in the arts and hospitality, with venues closing all around the country on a worryingly regular basis.

“Despite this, our monthly footfall figures so far this year compared to 2023 are 58% higher month on month.”

What was a stressful time for Toby and his partner, who was pregnant, he now says it was a ‘blessing in disguise.’

The dad-of-one is now urging other independent traders not to rush into ‘bricks and mortar.’

“I was really excited about getting a unit at Peckham Levels because being in a building is often associated with success – but that’s not always the case.”

He said he gets more business trading at Canada Water Market every Sunday, commenting: “It would take us three to four days to make the same money at Peckham Levels.

“You can put your business in a van and not have the other costs weighing you down.”

Customers who know and love Plantain Kitchen can catch them every Sunday now at Canada Water Market and on Thursdays at Tower Hill from 16 June.

He will also be trading all summer at UK festivals – including Wireless, Pride London, KISStory and Uptown Festival in Blackheath, and Rally in Southwark Park.

“We’re coming back stronger and better than ever,” he added.

People can also find him on Deliveroo, where they deliver their food out of a kitchen space in Bermondsey.

Follow @plantainkitchen on Instagram for more.