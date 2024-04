A Rotherhithe pub, based on the London Marathon route, is inviting locals to come down and enjoy live entertainment with a front-row view of the race.

The Brunel will open extra early on Sunday (21 April) to welcome charities and frontline workers for free tea and coffee from 8:30 am.

Those wanting to get a good view of the Marathon are being encouraged to come and pitch up outside – located on Swan Road, it is right on the runners’ route.

Drag queens Son of a Tutu and Wonda Starr will cheer on the runners from our stage, just as they did last year.

The Brunel Pub, 47 Swan Rd, London SE16 4JN