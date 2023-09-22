A large office building by the Rotherhithe roundabout is set to be demolished and make way for a sixteen-storey building containing 216 shared-living apartments.

Developer SOCO also plans to build 24 affordable family homes on St Olav’s Court in an adjacent building. This would allow it to meet its 35 per cent affordable housing obligation.

If Southwark Council approves the plans, demolition of the the City Business Centre office building is likely to begin in the summer of 2024. Construction will take approximately two years.

Shared living is a system that sees residents have their own rooms but share communal facilities like kitchens, gyms and laundry rooms.

The family homes, housed in a separate building, which will be let at no more than 80 per cent of market rent, include eight two-beds, eight three-beds and eight four-beds.

The developer also plans to improve Christopher Jones Square with better lighting and paving and build a publically accessible children’s playground.

A new pedestrian route would also be built from Lower Road to Albion Street.

SOCO initially floated plans for a seventeen-storey building which, following consultation with local residents, has been slimmed down and shortened to sixteen-storeys.

A SOCO spokesperson said: “These family units are where we see the demand for affordable housing. As a business, we are focused on providing the correct housing to suit the needs of Londoners.

“We would be remiss in thinking that London is only made up of people who want to live in shared living, therefore we endeavour to provide affordable housing on-site in a unit mix we understand is most needed.”