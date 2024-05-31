The last island of free parking in Bermondsey and Rotherhithe is set to be replaced with parking fees.

Southwark Council hopes the Rotherhithe Village Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) will make the streets safer and healthier.

The Labour council has published a key report recommending the new CPZ be approved. The general election means the official sign-off will probably be delayed until after July 4.

But local resident Andy Hind, whose petition against the controls garnered 115 signatures, has branded it a “money-making scheme”.

Southwark Council has claimed there is high parking pressure in the Rotherhithe Village area – over 80 per cent in five roads.

But Mr Hind insists there are usually plenty of spaces. He said: “There’s a lot of free spaces… friends come round and they can park on the street and they don’t have to pay or whatever.

“Taking free parking spaces away and making people pay by other means is an infringement of the whole area.”

The Rotherhithe Village CPZ will stretch from the Rotherhithe Tunnel to Elephant Lane.

When local people were surveyed, 56 per cent of respondents were against the measures.

Mr Hind has fought off four similar Southwark Council CPZ proposals over the last quarter-century.

He said Southward Council had previously proposed parking permit schemes for the Rotherhithe Village area in 1998, 2003 and between 2016 and 2018.

But the 65-year-old fears the council will press ahead this time around.

Southwark Council has said Mr Hind’s petition has not been considered in its decision-making because it was submitted past the deadline.

Mr Hind has claimed no deadline was clearly stated on consultation documents sent out to residents.