Plans to build a shared living block in Canada Water have been passed despite concerns residents will live in “rabbit hutches”.

The building will house 135 residents in bedrooms as small as 21.3 sqm while sharing lounge and kitchen facilities.

A councillor on the planning committee also questioned whether a £5.4 million payment instead of providing 40 per cent affordable was justifiable.

The founder of Scape, the developer, said the “approval marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality living spaces that contribute positively to the local community”.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the planning application on June 12.

The fourteen-story building is part of the Former Mulberry Business Park site.

Two student accommodation buildings containing 770 bedrooms and a third building containing 33 flats have already been built elsewhere on the site.

The shared living facility, known as Block C, is aimed at single-person households.

Application site shown in red with wider Mulberry Site shown in blue. Image: Southwark Council Planning Documents

Residents will live in separate bedrooms, ranging from 21 sqm to 36 sqm, each complete with a kitchenette and seating area, leading off a central corridor.

Tenants can then mix in larger communal areas including kitchen-dining rooms, gyms, co-working spaces and cafes.

Draft guidance published by City Hall in 2022 said rooms in co-living developments should be at least 18 sqm.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting, Cllr Kath Whittam said: “You may have picked up that I’m not very [sic] a fan of co-living.”

She added: “I just see rabbit hutches whenever I see these things.”

Charles Moran, planning director at Scape, said, “I know where you’re coming from” but insisted this was a “good quality co-living building”.

He explained that it was a “purpose-designed version of a traditional house or flat-share”.

Whereas many flat shares “weren’t built to be shared by four, five, six adults”, he said co-living gave people “their own private space” but also “access to amazing facilities”.

“For those people it works for, it’s a really, really successful way of living,” he added.

Cllr Whittam was also concerned that the development would provide zero affordable housing.

This is because ‘it does not provide accommodation suitable for households in need of genuinely affordable housing, including families’, according to council documents.

Instead, Scape will make a payment-in-lieu to Southwark Council designed to fund affordable elsewhere in the borough.

But Cllr Whittam pointed out that the £5.2million figure had been calculated based on an outdated 2011 planning policy.

She said: “We accept these payments in lieu but this one doesn’t really represent 40 per cent affordable housing because it’s based on £100,000 per habitable room when it’s costing us £400,000 per habitable room to build.

“So it’s really worth 10 per cent [affordable housing to us] isn’t it?”

Planning Committee Chair Cllr Richard Livingstone disagreed that it cost Southwark Council £400,000 to build a habitable room.

However, he admitted it was “definitely correct” that it cost Southwark Council more than £100,000.

A Southwark Council planning officer accepted there was a need to update the planning policy and said it would be consulted on in the summer or autumn.

The Former Mulberry Business Park site development was originally kickstarted by King’s College London university which secured planning permission in 2013.

The university sold the site to Scape in 2020. But the new owner found the initial plans to build Block C as offices were not viable so opted to make it shared living instead.

The new building will be 8.6 metres taller than the office block would have been.

Tom Ward, Founder & CEO at Scape Group, said: “This approval marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality living spaces that contribute positively to the local community.

“The Canada Water co-living development will not only bring to Southwark modern, sustainable housing but will also support local businesses and create vibrant communal spaces.

“By connecting integrating with the broader Canada Water Masterplan, this project will play a pivotal role in the area’s regeneration, promoting economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

“We are excited and proud of the comments from the Southwark Planning Committee officers on how this building will contribute to the growing community in the area, which has been home to our South London Scape PBSA since 2022.”