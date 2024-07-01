Early morning customers were shocked to find a stand-off between police, bailiffs and owners at this little community cafe in Southwark Park today.

This morning (Monday 1 July) around 7am, a group of bailiffs arrived at The Lodge Space on Lower Road. The cafe had been served an eviction notice on 14 June, however they claim they had appealed it and therefore the eviction was ‘unlawful.’

The News believes it is all over a dispute surrounding mortgage payments.

After being refused entry by owners, staff claim the bailiffs ‘smashed one of the windows with a crowbar.’

General Manager of The Lodge Space, Ollie Hawkins said: “We said they couldn’t go in because we had appealed the eviction and one guy said ‘we don’t care, we’re coming in anyway.’

“They smashed the window with a crowbar. So many of us are bleeding. I’ve got glass in my shoes, my feet are ripped to pieces.”

When the News arrived there were around 15 people inside The Lodge, including staff and customers – standing behind a huge shattered window. They had barricaded the window with furniture for protection from the broken glass.

The Lodge Space has been fundraising for survival for the last few months after falling into financial issues. The cafe and yoga spot, which offers affordable and free classes, has become quite a hub for the community, with dozens of people flocking to support their space today.

The bailiff company, Wilson and Roe, has been approached for comment.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called on the morning of Monday, 1 July to a disturbance at an address in Lower Road SE16. Officers are in attendance to prevent a breach of the peace.

“No arrests were made.”