A fifteen-year-old girl has been arrested after an altercation on a train from Canada Water.

British Transport Police is still appealing for witnesses after the incident left a female with double vision and facial bruising.

Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, April 3, a female was on a train when two girls and a man boarded.

According to police, one of the girls “started an unprovoked altercation with the victim” and punched her in the face.

The three individuals left the train at Green Park. The arrested teen has been released under investigation.

Did you witness an assault on a train from Canada Water to Green Park?

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch quoting reference 230 of 03/04/24. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.