The Blue is a symbol of Bermondsey’s past as a bustling retail hub but revitalisation of the famous high street has been slower than hoped.

With the sad passing of local shopkeeper and Blue Business Improvement District (BID) organiser Russell Dryden, locals are concerned about the market’s future.

Here is what the candidates for Bermondsey and Old Southwark say they would do high streets like The Blue:

Neil Coyle – Labour: ‘Business rates need a complete overhaul and cheap foreign imports are a dangerous addiction’

Neil Coyle, Labour candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“Business rates need a complete overhaul, which Labour will deliver, but unfair competition has also hit British firms and jobs. People shopping online assume products meet the same standards. Sadly, this is incorrect. Cheaper imports from countries with no (or low) employment rights have flooded the UK with goods which do not meet British Standards.”

He added: “I have pushed proposals in Westminster to end this dangerous addiction and, if re-elected in July, I will continue to seek measures which protect British customers, jobs, standards and our high streets.”

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat: ‘Business rates reform, rent freezes and energy cost support’

Rachel Bentley, Liberal Democrat candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“Russell was the face of the Blue – firmly committed to making the area stronger. As a market-trader he knew the Blue BID needed Council backing, not control. Boarded up Thorowgoods has been–left for months without even a temporary tenant!Independent businesses have been battered by Covid, inflation and staffing – and council rent hikes.

“We need a mix of national policy – business rate reform and energy cost support plus local action – rent freezes, better advertising and improved access to the marketplace. Developers like Greystar can help more with developer levies.”

Tony Sharp – Reform: ‘Zero VAT and tax on food providers’

Tony Sharp, Reform candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“Perhaps the only way to repopulate local high streets like the Blue is to reduce Business Rate Taxes on owner-proprietors to encourage operations. I am also promoting in Reform a policy of zero VAT and tax on foodstuffs and food providers. Retail has moved away from selling goods to Leisure-Retail of selling services. “

Susan Hunter – Green: ‘Enforce the rules about developers paying for community projects‘

Susan Hunter, Green Party candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Credit: Michael Dean Photography

“I was very sad to see the news about Russell on the front page of Southwark News. He did so much to put The Blue on the map and he will be sorely missed. Where to start with revitalising any high street, not just The Blue? We need to make it easier for people to support local businesses and enforce the rules about developers paying for community projects.”

Piers Corbyn – Independent: ‘Resist land grabs and encourage music and events’

“For the Blue itself we need a campaign to use the Blue and encourage music and other events there and support small local independent business. The Blue is one place where the community has vigorously attempted to resist the ravages of development and ‘regeneration’ and associated land grabs.”

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Southwark News was unable to reach Jonathan Iliff to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Seat Analysis

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is another safe Labour, albeit the least secure in Southwark. The bookies have given Labour a 96 per cent chance of winning the constituency compared to 99 per cent in seats like Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. Nonetheless, it looks very unlikely Labour will lose the seat it has held since 2015.

The constituency has undergone significant demographic changes. Many of the working-class families who voted Lib Dem under Simon Hughes have moved out, replaced by a more transient population. This shift has impacted voting patterns, with new residents voting more on national issues rather than local loyalties.

However, there was also a less subtle force which led to Labour’s victory in 2015. Namely, the failures of the Lib Dems in coalition with the Conservatives. By 2015, many believed the party had rolled over to Tory control. Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s large student population, would have been highly unimpressed by Nick Clegg agreeing to increase tuition fees, having pledged to scrap them. One could argue the Lib Dems were already declining. But the party’s weakness in government certainly accelerated that trend.

Neil Coyle, who was elected in 2015, has won increased vote shares in each of the three elections he has contested. It was 43.1 per cent in 2015, 53.2 per cent in 2017, then 54.1 per cent in 2019. It will be interesting to see whether the scandals he became embroiled in put voters off. But even if some decide to retract their vote for the Labour MP, it’s unlikely to make any real difference.

The Constituency’s History

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is steeped in Labour history, deeply influenced by its working-class roots. Historically, the area’s electorate comprised families employed in the Rotherhithe docks and surrounding industries. Voters were focussed on issues like workers’ rights and healthcare making Labour its natural home.

The constituency was also represented by two well-known Labour MPs. lfred Salter, elected in 1922, was a dedicated doctor who improved public health, addressing diseases like tuberculosis and diphtheria. He was succeeded by Bob Mellish, the son of a docker, whose no-nonsense reputation led to his appointment as Chief Whip under Harold Wilson on two occasions.

The 1983 Bermondsey by-election, known as the ‘Battle for Bermondsey,’ was a pivotal moment in the constituency’s history. Bob Mellish resigned, disillusioned with Labour’s leftward shift under Michael Foot. Peter Tatchell, representing the leftist faction, faced fierce opposition, including homophobic attacks and physical violence. In one of the great electoral shocks of modern British politics, the Labour stronghold fell to the Liberal-SDP alliance. It was a source of huge embarrassment for Labour, to least because the party’s headquarters were situated right in the centre of the constituency on the Walworth Road. Locals were not sure whether Lib Dem control would last but Sir Simon Hughes established himself as a highly capable politician, ensuring he remained in post for 32 years.

During his tenure, the constituency’s identity changed. Traditional working-class families moved out, replaced by residents with no ties to the area, voting on national rather than local lines. This demographic shift eventually contributed to Labour regaining the seat under Neil Coyle in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Neil Coyle 31,723 54.1 +0.9 Liberal Democrat Humaira Ali 15,597 26.6 -4.5 Conservative Andrew Baker 9,678 16.5 +3.5 Brexit Party Alex Matthews 1,617 2.8 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Neil Coyle – Labour

Build more genuinely affordable homes. Clear the backlog and fix the NHS. 8 million people are waiting for treatments now, with delays at their highest ever. Labour built the NHS, repaired it in 1997 and needs to fix it again now! Tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, including restoring Southwark’s police. We still have fewer police officers and PCSOs than when the Tory/Lib Dem Coalition cut 23,000 police staff in 2010.

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat

More safe, secure and affordable homes. Robust climate action both local and nationally And restoring trust and integrity in politicians and the Met police. I promise we will have a visible, energetic and caring constituency MP again.

Susan Hunter – Green

Climate Action: Committing to make London a zero-carbon city by 2030 through investment in renewable energy, public transport, and green infrastructure. Affordable Housing: Ensuring the provision of affordable housing and protecting renters’ rights while tackling homelessness through comprehensive social housing policies. Community Wellbeing: Investing in local services, enhancing public spaces, and supporting community-led initiatives to create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Tony Sharp – Reform

If I was an MP I would expect the government curtail its expenditure to go Growth of Economy by GDP per Capita, which is falling, by letting people spend their own money on what they want and not on national vanity schemes or public intervention programmes. Reduce immigration of low or no qualified persons and their dependents. Curtail Visa periods . this will cause employers pay more and make them train more – the UK Treasury’s system of ‘Apprenticeship Tax’ on businesses does not do this. Reform the NHS back to ‘free at point of delivery’ rather than the enormous bureaucratic nationalised industry it has become. This is wedded to Big Pharmaceutical Corporations rather than early intervention. Scrap the Blair agreement with the BMA to adopt the French system of consultation fees at the Surgery face to face and also curtail the growth of GP Surgery companies which now belong to corporates rather Doctors practices.

Piers Corbyn – Independent

Peace Now: Total opposition to Israeli massacre and Genocide in Palestine; end of UK arms exports and military support of Israel; boycott and disinvestment of companies involved. Return of all hostages, end of all fighting and peace Conference now. End UK-Nato Secret war with Russia in Ukraine and UK bombing of Yemen. Decent Housing for all: A major programme of building low-rent secure council housing; super-tax and requisition powers of empty properties of private operators kept empty for money laundering and speculation and thereby forcing up house prices and rents. Defence of community. Blocking of speculative developments / “regenerations” which weaken real Living London. End all ULEZ, 15 minute cities, LTNs, zoning robbery (while allowing local accountable small traffic schemes) and controls.

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Southwark News was unable to reach Jonathan Iliff to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.