Thousands of new jobs are set to be created by two new South London office blocks. Southwark Council approved the construction of a 24-storey and 11-storey block in Canada Water at a planning meeting on September 13.

The two office buildings, which will also have shops and eateries at the ground floor, could create up to 6,500 jobs on a piece of land which is currently occupied by a temporary events venue and car parking spaces.

Both blocks will include outdoor terraces, which will be allowed to be used by workers until 10pm at night. A new dockside public space called Waterfront Square will also be created as part of the plans.

No one spoke against the proposals at the meeting. Luka Vukotic, who is leading the project for developers Art-Invest Real Estate, said locals were in favour of the plans for the site.

He told councillors: “We had really good feedback from the community and we were able to take on a number of comments and suggestions that made the scheme very successful.”

Kath Whittam, a member of the planning committee and a local Labour councillor for the area, expressed surprise that the buildings’ terraces could be used outside of office hours.

But Emily Tester, Liberal Democrat member for North Bermondsey said she felt the proposed hours of use wouldn’t be a problem.

She said: “In this instance I don’t think it seems to be as much of an issue. You haven’t got the pending nature of buildings close together, very little separation distance between them.”

Cllr Whittam joked: “It’s me who’s going to get the casework.”

In the end, no councillors proposed an amendment to alter the hours the terraces could be used.

A planning committee made up of five Labour councillors and one Liberal Democrat went on to vote to approve the offices unanimously.