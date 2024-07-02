Five firefighters tackled a blaze after a car explosion early this morning in Rotherhithe.

They were called to the scene on Princes Court around 4:30am on Tuesday 2 July to reports of a fire.

It was under control by 4:47am. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine and around five firefighters tackled a car alight on Princes Court in Rotherhithe.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took over 20 calls to this fire. The Brigade was first called at 4:32am and the fire was under control by 4:47am. Crews from Deptford Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”