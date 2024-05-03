Southwark Council’s housing stock, some of which is over 100 years old, constantly needs renewal and refurbishment.

These housing maintenance programmes, often referred to as major works, have proved controversial in recent months. Projects’ costs have spiralled, overrun by months then years, and residents have complained of poor quality workmanship.

Southwark Council is conducting internal investigations into two major works projects and there are calls for a third to be probed.

But what are major works, who pays for them, and what exactly has gone wrong in Southwark?

What are major works?

Major works projects are large pieces of work, usually done to exterior and communal parts of buildings. This could include roofs, windows, external structures, communal energy supply and door entry systems.

In Southwark, major works are often carried out through the Quality Homes Improvement Programme (QHIP), which sees council staff identify housing stock most in need of extensive repair and refurbishment.

Who pays for them?

Southwark Council tenants and leaseholders both contribute to the costs of major works.

Tenants

Rent-paying tenants also contribute to the costs of major works through regular payments towards the council. These payments are contained within rent payments and go towards a sinking fund for major works.

Leaseholders



These are long-term tenants who exercise the right to buy a property for 125 years. Unlike with tenants, the law does not allow Southwark Council to build sinking funds for leaseholders. This means leaseholders are sometimes hit with large, unexpected bills that they struggle to pay off.

Southwark Council calculates how much leaseholders contribute towards major works costs based on the terms of their lease. The council will estimate these costs before major works are undertaken and leaseholders can start paying while the works are being done.

When the work is completed, final costs are agreed between the council and the contractor. Leaseholders might then get some money back, or have to pay more, depending on whether the final costs are over or under the original estimate.

However, councils can only recover costs that are ‘reasonable’, a term with strict definitions in law. If leaseholders believe the costs are not reasonable and justifiable, they could challenge the council in a first-tier tribunal.

There is history of this happening but it can be risky and costly for leaseholders. Michelle Baharier, a leaseholder on the Gilesmead estate in Camberwell, successfully overturned a £24,486 bill for the installation of a heating system.

But Southwark Council successfully appealed the decision meaning Michelle had to pay the full amount plus court fees and interest – bringing the total bill to £32,000. Six years later, she was warned she might have to pay up to £45,000 for a new roof.

Who carries out major works?

Southwark Council hires external contractors to carry out major works, often through long-term contracts. Southwark Council is obliged by the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 to serve a Section 20 notice if the works are higher than £250 per leaseholder.

The local authority should explain why it is carrying out the works and invite leaseholders to comment on the proposals. If they don’t, local authorities could lose the right to recover the costs handed to leaseholders.

The council will then carry out a tendering process and should select contractors offering the best value for money. A consultancy firm will often be employed to manage the projects, contracts called ‘design and build management contracts’.

Calfordseaden, one such firm, has worked with Southwark for around 20 years.

What’s gone wrong with major works in Southwark?

It is not unusual for major works projects to go slightly over budget, but the levels of overspending have raised alarm bells.

Since January 2016, five major works projects in Southwark have overspent by over £1 million, and half have overspent by over £100,000, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats.

High-profile examples include Devon Mansions, the Canada Estate and Arica House, which overspent by £4.2million, £1.7million and £1.3million. Some residents are sceptical as to whether these costs are justified. The projects also overran by 23 months, seventeen months, and two years respectively.

In some cases, contractors were given percentage fees of overall project costs. Describing such an agreement as “perverse”, Southwark’s then-interim housing director said: “That’s an incentive for costs to run away with themselves”.

Southwark Council has often pointed to external factors, like Covid-19, inflation and rising construction costs, as reasons for projects overspending.

Residents’ complaints about the quality of the works have forced the council to apologise for a “litany of mistakes”. Figures revealed by the Southwark Liberal Democrats showed the council had received 1,658 stage 1 complaints over QHIP works.

Some leaseholders have been left with bigger-than-expected bills, including one at Arica House whose estimate is currently £17,500, £10,000 more than was expected.

What will happen next?

Southwark Council has commissioned independent audits into Devon Mansions and the Canada Estate. These audits, to be completed by August 2024, will review the works and how the contracts were managed.

A set of internal audits will follow, and be reviewed by an external party, but haven’t been given expected completion dates.

Southwark Council is also looking into the possibility of fraud and will conduct fraud investigations if evidence of foul play emerges. However, Southwark Council has so far ignored calls for an independent investigation into Arica House.

What are the major works projects to keep an eye on?

Attention will now turn to Southwark Council’s ongoing projects. Residents’ feedback, and the extent to which projects go over budget, will help determine whether the council has learned from past experiences.

The Kingswood Estate Internals QHIP project in Dulwich, carried out by Elkins, is scheduled to be completed in July 2024.

External and internal works on Gilesmead, carried out by Equans, are scheduled for finish in December 2024.

The Area 3 Internals Work Package, refurbishments on estates around Peckham and Camberwell, is set for completion in March 2025.