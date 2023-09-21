What does a historic boxing match, a herd of sheep and a group of Peckham artists all have in common? They’re all in the spotlight this weekend.

Are you ready to Rumble?

Go back in time to 1974 and watch the greatest boxing match of all time at an immersive recreation of the culture-shifting event.

Taking over a warehouse in Canada Water for the next month is a theatre experience like no other. Rumble in the Jungle Rematch is a theatrical retelling of the George Foreman and Muhammad Ali championship fight in 1970s Zaire.

As well as watching the fight played out by actors in front of you, you will be physically transported back to 1974 to experience the music festival, which preceded the world-famous bout.

The set, the entertainment and even the food on offer all mimic the actual event so closely that you only remember you’re in south London when you walk out of the door and see the familiar docks outside.

Look out for the mini-shows, including a stellar performance from ‘James Brown.’

When? Every evening until Sunday 29 October

Where? Retail Park, Unit 1 Canada Water, Surrey Quays Rd, Rotherhithe, SE16 2XU

Admission: Adult tickets start from £69.50. Children from £38.50. Click here for more information.

Go to our TikTok to see a sneak peek of what to expect from the one-of-a-kind event.

See Peckham’s young stars perform at Southbank

The youngsters will appear alongside a professional orchestra for a moving rendition of their tribute to a local teenager.

The Endz, written by Harris Academy Peckham pupils, will kick off the opening weekend of Southbank Centre’s classical season.

It will be performed by one hundred performers, all under the name of the Multi-Story Orchestra. It is dedicated to Malcolm Mide-Madariola, a much-loved young man “who’d do anything for anybody“, who was senselessly murdered five years ago. The musical highlights the impact of social inequality on young people’s lives, bringing awareness to difficult issues through song, spoken word, poetry and rap. Bring your tissues.

When? Saturday 23 September, 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where? Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, SE1 8XX

Admission: Tickets cost from £10-£25 (discounts available). Click here to buy.

Why did the sheep cross Southwark Bridge?

Head down to this year’s Sheep Drive and Livery Fair to find out about the centuries-old tradition.

The charity event celebrates ‘a Freeman’s ancient right to bring sheep to market over the Thames toll-free.’

Each year, it is a tradition for celebrities to lead the drive, with Top Chef and winner of the Great British Menu, Richard Corrigan taking the baton this time for the tenth London Sheep Drive.

Access to the actual drive is only open to pre-booked Freemen of the City to enable the remainder of the bridge to be open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

But after the crossing, visit the Livery Fair in Monument for expert blade shearing displays, some wonderful rare breed sheep, a children’s Discovery Barn, face painting and food stalls.

When? Sunday 24th September, 10 am to 4 pm

Where? Southwark Bridge and directly over the Thames in Monument.

Admission: Free (to the Livery Fair)

The boogie never stops around here

A two-day free music event will take over the Greenwich Peninsula this weekend.

Hosted in the heart of the Design District, Turning Tides Festival will have live music & DJs from around the globe including headliners African fusion band Afriquoi (Saturday) and an all-female group Los Bitchos (Sunday). Music will run from 2 pm-9 pm each day.

The fun doesn’t stop there. There will be performing artists & entertainers, food at the Canteen Food Hall and Bar and plenty of pop-up bars serving your favourite cocktails all weekend long.

When? Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September

Where? The Tide, Greenwich Peninsula, Pier Walk, SE10 0ES

Admission: Free (book your free tickets here.)