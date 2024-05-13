A family attraction on the South Bank is offering free entry for one day in half-term, to anyone who wears green.
Shrek’s Adventure! London is encouraging guests to come dressed in honour of everyone’s favourite ogre on Monday 27 May.
According to the venue, they must be dressed ‘head-to-toe’ in green to secure free entry, ‘including their socks.’
At Shrek’s Adventure! London kids and their parents play their own part in a live-action adventure in Far Far Away, helping Shrek and his friends defeat the evil Rumpelstiltskin.
The adventure begins as guests board a magical 3D flying bus with the loveable yet mischievous Donkey.
They will journey through the slimy swamp and then down Drury Lane to visit the Muffin Man as they become part of an incredible interactive story featuring some of your favourite DreamWorks characters including Puss in Boots, Rumpelstiltskin and Pinocchio.
For more information or to book tickets
