There will be free slushies being given out on the South Bank this weekend, to celebrate the launch of Despicable Me 4.

On Saturday 22-Monday 24 June, fans of the film will be able to grab the icy drinks and have their photo taken with the Mega Minions.

Despicable Me 4, the first new movie of the franchise in seven years, arrives in UK cinemas on July 12.

Anyone who gets Despicable-themed slush can design their own personalised cup and there will be six different flavours including a hot chilli one.

Look out for the Slushie Van, which will be stationed at Observation Point on Saturday 22 June – Monday 24 June.

Opening Times:

Saturday 22nd June: 11am – 1pm and 2pm – 7pm

Sunday 23rd June: 11am – 12pm and 1pm – 7pm

Monday 24th June: 10am – 6pm

Where: Observation Point, 56 Upper Ground, South Bank, London, SE1 9PP