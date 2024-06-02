A free festival on the South Bank featuring four stages of Latin-American dance, indie pop and community choirs is on next weekend.

Bankside Open Spaces Festival hits the streets from 12pm to 9pm on Saturday, June 8.

The day will begin with a Latin Fiesta opening with dancers parading from Castle Square, Elephant and Castle, to the BOSfest’s Main Stage on Flat Iron Square.

The parade will feature Latin American dance groups from the local community, with UDM Samba, bringing Rio-Carnival samba in the afternoon.

The main stage will also feature Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band’s alt-country eccentricity, via Art Terry & the Black Bohemians’ art house funk.

In Red Cross Garden, visitors can expect Americana, delta blues or indie pop from a line-up of five London artists, headed up by UK folk scene favourite Rob Corcoran.

Pints will be provided by beloved south London pub The Glad’s pop-up bar. Whimsical distractions include maypole dancing, bee hives and medieval crafts from the Old Operating Theatre.

Head over to Marlborough Sports Garden’s Community Stage for a mix of community choirs and performers.

Dance workshops are also on offer, ranging from Irish jig, salsa and street dance.

Across the festival, local craft stalls and free activities, and workshops across the festival will keep all ages busy and entertained.

There’s a beach, free sports coaching and plenty of crafts for the kids, plant stalls and a plant giveaway. P

Visitors can also expect walking tours, massage, improv theatre, a live murder mystery and roaming ‘Insecurity Guards’ to help tackle those pesky insecurities.

The free Bankside Open Spaces Festival will take place from 12pm to 9pm on Saturday, June 8. Find out more here: https://www.bost.org.uk/bosfest24