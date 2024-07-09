British rapper Ghetts is headlining this year’s Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre.

The annual event celebrates the power of spoken and written words to bring audiences together and illuminate the issues of the present.

From Wednesday 23 October – Sunday 3 November, the seventeenth edition of the London Literature Festival will take place across various venues at the Southbank Centre with an unbeatable line-up of international and local voices.

Setting the pace is one of the most prominent figures in grime: Ghetts. It is the chance to hear his new album, On Purpose, With Purpose as he showcases his razor-sharp lyricism, humour and wordplay.

The award-winning MC currently stars in Netflix’s Supacell, which was also filmed locally – around Peckham and Deptford. Director Rapman later revealed on a podcast that Ghetts initially wasn’t supposed to have much screen time, but Netflix was so impressed with his table read he was asked to write more scenes for him.

On his upcoming shows at the festival, Ghetts commented: “As a writer and lyricist, literature sits at the heart of what I do, so I’m excited to bring together lovers of spoken and written word to celebrate the incredible power of contemporary literature at the Southbank Centre.”

Other highlights include writer and one-half of duo Rizzle Kicks, Jordan Stephens reading his book (Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak and Dogs) and a children’s pet-themed show by comedian Russell Kane.

As well as ticketed events, there are also some free ones, such as Poetry Day (Saturday 26 October) and ‘Rug Rhymes’ (Friday 25 October) – a song and rhyme session for under 5s.

It also allows writers to showcase their new works.

British playwright and author Hanif Kureishi (31 Oct) unveils his memoir Shattered, a tender reflection on the incident which left the writer paralysed, with an exclusive launch event and accompanying free live stream. On the twentieth anniversary of her historical-fantasy novel Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, the novelist Susanna Clarke (26 Oct) introduces audiences to the latest story to join this fictional universe, The Wood at Midwinter. Kevin Barry will narrate a staged, abridged reading of his expansive novel The Heart in Winter (2 Nov) accompanied by live theatrical and musical performances.

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Centre, says: “I’m thrilled that award-winning rapper and songwriter Ghetts will be headlining London Literature Festival this year with a series of specially curated events drawing us into his distinctive artistic sensibility and delving into the deep connections between the city’s music and spoken word scenes.

“From spotlighting the cultural communities on our doorstep to an incredible array of world-renowned voices, the festival celebrates the power of poetry, plurality and dialogue to spark new thinking. In these turbulent times, the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival provides an evermore vital space for democratic discussion and we’re proud to offer a fantastic programme to inspire and nourish the next generation of creators and storytellers.”

Event listings are available HERE with more programming set to be announced in the summer.

When: Wednesday 23 October – Sunday 3 November