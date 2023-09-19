An ITV News London reporter has made history by becoming the first person ever to report the weather from on top of the London Eye after Tom Cruise dared her to do it.

The bold stunt took place after Sally Williams was dared to take on the challenge by Mission Impossible actor and stunt lover Tom Cruise at the movie’s premiere in June.

This morning (Tuesday 19 September), 135m in the air Sally took on the bold stunt – which also made her the ninth person in history to stand on top of the London Eye.

She stood outside of the pod for twenty minutes, presenting the weather forecast to Londoners as the sun rose over the stunning backdrop of the city skyline.

The assignment began when Sally Williams asked Tom Cruise to choose between her own “mission impossible” from two high-octane experiences, the daring London Eye stunt, or a challenge to present the weather whilst speeding down the Thames in a speedboat, during a red carpet interview at the London Premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Reflecting on the ride, Sally Williams said: “Standing on top of the London Eye was an incredible experience that I’ll cherish forever. It was an honour to bring the weather to Londoners from such an iconic location.

“I’m happy to be able to tell Tom: Mission Accomplished.”

Catch the report with Sally Williams on ITV London News at 6 pm tonight (Tuesday 19 September.)