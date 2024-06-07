London’s World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) will see nude cyclists cycle along the South Bank, and through Central London, this weekend.

The WNBR on Saturday, June 8, is a global protest movement holding rides in cities worldwide.

It raises awareness of issues such as the safety of cyclists on the road, reducing oil dependence, and saving the planet.

“It’s worthy, it’s free, it’s fun, it’s legal and it’s making the world a better place for everyone,” organisers said.

“The campaign seeks to draw attention to its themes by being a fun, well-behaved, lawful spectacle that delights the public and attracts media attention.”

People will flock from all across London to take part. One route, beginning in Tower Hill, takes people along the Thames before finishing at Buckingham Palace.

No registration is required to participate in WNBR London, simply show up at the designated location with your bike at the right time.

These are the starting points and gathering times:

Clapham Junction, Grant Road, SW11 2NU, 2.30pm

Croydon, 233 Shirley Church Road, CR0 5AB, 11am

Hackney Wick, Thingy Cafe, 1 Trowbridge Rd, E9 5LD, 11am

Kew Bridge, North end of Kew Bridge near W4 3NQ, 1.15pm

Regents Park, Outer Circle, near NW1 4NA, 2.25pm

Tower Hill, Trinity Square Gardens, EC3N 4DJ, 1.145pm

Wellington Arch, Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner W1J 7JZ, 2.15pm

Accessible Option, North entrance to St John’s Church Gardens, Secker St, SE1 8UF, 3.15pm

There is also an official website here.