Team GB swimmers have been training with a pair of Green Sea Turtles at the SEA LIFE Aquarium on the South Bank.

Olympians Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe took the plunge in preparation for this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The silver medalists were happy to take tips from turtles Dougie and Boris – graceful swimmers capable of 22mph speeds.

Kate and Izzy have been named as Team GB’s sole artistic swimmers after their impressive performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Following their Olympic debut in Tokyo, where they placed 14th, they have gone on to become one of the leading international duos in the sport.

Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, said; “Since Izzy and Kate made their Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, they have gone from strength to strength.

“We were delighted to see them qualify for the Paris Games earlier this year in style, through winning GB’s first ever global duet medal in artistic swimming, with their World silver medal. And to see them follow this up with gold at the recent test event is testament to the hard work and dedication they, and their team, have put in.”