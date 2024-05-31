A free exhibition to celebrate this year’s best drawings from across the UK is coming to the South Bank.

Archisource presents the Drawing of the Year Awards 2024 – which will feature an array of creative works from top architects, designers, artists and emerging talents. Set at the Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf on the South Bank, this will be its first time coming to London.

The four-day event is free of charge and will run from Thursday 6 June – Sunday 9 June.

Marking five inspiring years of celebrating creativity and innovation in architecture, design, and the arts, the exhibition includes captivating works across all creative processes from hand-drawn masterpieces and standout visualisations to incredible architectural drawings.

Past winners include Joe Russell’s piece titled ‘Tightening the Green Belt’, an architectural drawing which explored a sustainable community housing scheme to challenge existing plans.

The six winners have been selected by a judging panel of industry experts, which will be revealed during the exhibition.

There is £100,000 worth of prizes and the top 250 entrants also receive free licences to Affinity V2 Universal – a graphic design editing software used by architects around the world.

Address: Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, Bargehouse Street, South Bank, London SE1 9PH Opening Times:

Thursday 6th June 10am – 6pm

Friday 7th June 10am – 8pm

Saturday 8th June 10am – 6pm

Sunday 9th June10am – 6pm

Archisource has partnered with Affinity to bring you this event.