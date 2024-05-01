Passersby in Bankside were ‘disgusted’ and ‘shocked’ to see a group of protestors pretending to ‘cook human baby dolls’ last weekend.

Activists representing the group Radically Kind conducted the provocative street performance outside the Tate Modern on Saturday (27 April.)

They were seen ‘cooking’ blood-soaked human baby dolls, before cutting them up and displaying them on food dishes amongst vegetables.

Their aim is to promote a plant-based diet i.e. one that does not involve consuming any animal products.

Claudia, organiser and founder of Radically Kind said the demonstration was designed to be shocking and provoke conversation.

“Drawing a comparison with human babies helps us realise that what we do to animals and their babies is wrong,” she added.

Another protestor Ross claimed: “Every year, tens of billions of young animals are slaughtered for food, typically mere weeks or months after birth.

“The demonstration, witnessed by thousands of pedestrians, elicited strong emotional responses, including shock, concern, curiosity and disgust.

“By confronting these harsh realities, we hope to inspire a broader conversation about compassion, ethical consistency and the moral considerations we owe to all sentient beings, regardless of species.”

Tate Modern was approached for comment.