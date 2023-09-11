A musical tribute to a Peckham teenager, who was murdered in 2018, will be performed at the Southbank Centre next weekend by a group of young artists.

On Saturday, September 23, The Endz, written by Harris Academy Peckham pupils, will kick off the opening weekend of Southbank Centre’s classical season.

A musical that highlights the impact of social inequality on young people’s lives, The Endz will be performed by one hundred performers, mainly from south London.

It is dedicated to Malcolm Mide-Madariola, a much-loved young man “who’d do anything for anybody“, who was senselessly murdered five years ago.

The Peckham teenager lost his life after being stabbed three times with a ‘Zombie-style hunting knife’ outside Clapham South tube station in November 2018. His killer was sentenced to sixteen years imprisonment in 2019.

Following his death, a group of his classmates from Harris Academy Peckham came together to create the show, a story of friendship between young people and the struggles they face living in an unequal society.

Working with The Multi-Story Orchestra – the Peckham-based community of professionals and youth who perform in unexpected venues, including car parks – they created The Endz.

A moving tribute to Malcolm’s memory, the creators wanted to ensure his ‘bravery and beautiful nature’ will never be forgotten.

The Endz blends rap, spoken word, and song to highlight social inequality’s impact on youth to tell a timely story of friendship, heartbreak, and loss through words and music.

The musical recently picked up a 2023 Royal Philharmonic Society Impact Award.

Nathaniel Casaclang, one of the performers, explained: “We created this project because we wanted to let people know what our reality is as there is not enough awareness.

“As young people, we are told that we have the power to change things, but people are still not listening to us. Nothing changes.”

Although lower than pre-pandemic levels, knife-enabled crime looks as if it is on the rise again.

The Office for National Statistics reported that knife-enabled crime was five per cent higher in the year ending March 2023 (50,489 offences) than in the year ending March 2022 (48,204 offences).

It was reported that in London, 12,786 knife offences were carried out over the twelve months to the end of March this year, compared with 11,031 for the previous year, an increase of 16 per cent.

Nathaniel continued: “This is our way of spreading the word and we hope people will listen.”

Kate Whitley, co-founder of The Multi-Story Orchestra, said: “It’s an urgent work that shows the extraordinary creativity of young people when they are given the opportunity. This show has something important to say about some of the problems that young people face, but it’s also a brilliant collaboration, with great musicianship and powerful storytelling – and in the end, it is positive and life-affirming.”

When? Saturday 23 September, 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where? Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, SE1 8XX

Admission: Tickets cost from £10-£25 (discounts available). Click here to buy.