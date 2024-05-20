A swanky makeover of Royal Festival Hall’s Level 2 Foyer has been unveiled.

The Southbank Centre is revamping the hall with bronze furniture, fluted glass dividing walls and walnut aesthetics.

The Grade-I Listed arts centre has allowed the public to sit, eat and relax inside ever since the 1983 open foyer policy.

Welcome desk with staff and visitors. Credit: Adam Luszniak

The organisation’s Chief Operating Officer said the renovation would secure its status as the “heart of the cultural and public life of the South Bank”.

Visitors can enjoy a host of changes and features, including a new Festival Bar & Kitchen overlooking the Riverside Terrace and the Thames.

Visitors can drink at its state-of-the-art bar, surrounded by walnut veneers and fluted glass dividing walls.

Company of Cooks is in the kitchen providing local craft beers, signature sourdough pizzas and freshly baked goods.

The new, easily accessible Welcome Desk is solid walnut and includes a streamlined ticket office.

The Festival Bar & Kitchen. Credit: Adam Luszniak

Meanwhile, The Ballroom Cafe now faces the Clore Ballroom, bringing the daytime eatery into the heart of the building.

For shoppers, the new Royal Festival Hall Shop, complete with bronze furniture, will open in early June.

It will move from Royal Festival Hall’s east to west side, returning the space to its original 1950s open foyer design.

The shop will focus on family-curated ranges and feature a dedicated children’s area.

In 1983 the Greater London Council instituted the ‘open foyer’ policy which allowed public access to the Royal Festival Hall during the day – something that still exists today.

Susan Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of the Southbank Centre, said: “As we prepare to celebrate the Royal Festival Hall’s 75th anniversary, we wanted to modernise the foyer of this iconic heritage building to give visitors and artists the best possible experience.

“We’ve reconfigured the space to create a more accessible open foyer and enhanced the retail and catering offer to ensure we remain at the heart of the cultural and public life of the South Bank.”