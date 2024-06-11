Soul singer-songwriter Celeste will perform a free set at Tate Modern blending vocals with visual art this month.

The event will take place across the gallery’s South Tank and Blavatnik Building from 7pm till 9.30pm on Friday, June 28.

Free tickets will become available online at 2pm the same day – hours before the show begins.

The award-winning singer will perform a unique set alongside US-based artist Anthony McCall’s dramatic 16mm projector.

The performance will reflect on Celeste’s deep relationship with visual art, immersing audiences in a theatrical experience.

Celeste said: “It is an honour to collaborate with Anthony McCall. Being able to perform my songs in an unconventional way and in such an immersive space, affords me the freedom and fortune of articulating my creative ambitions directly to audiences.

“Translating raw and human expressions are most impactful up close and in person, which Anthony’s work very much reflects. Galleries partly exist to encourage us to congregate and appreciate the value of real-life encounters.

“Both music and art offer personal and sensory experiences, allowing us to walk away with profound realisations of our own realties and shared existences.”

The concert is part of Tate Modern Lates, which offers visitors free evenings of art, music and film once a month.

Attendees without a ticket will still be able to watch McCall’s animated lines come to life in the film Five Minute Drawing and hear from a host of voices who have drawn inspiration from his pioneering experimental works.

Other ticketless activities include DJ sets from Global Roots, a social space to meet like-minded creatives and drawing desks.

Visit the Tate Modern website from 2pm on June 28 to be in with a chance of grabbing a ticket to Celeste’s performance.