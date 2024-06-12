This year’s summer season at the Southbank Centre, You Belong Here, from Saturday 29 June – Sunday 8 September, is a beacon of welcome for everyone, packed with vibrant and diverse performance, poetry, talks, art, music and family fun.

The season is inspired by the unsung explorers and cultural trailblazers celebrated in the Hayward Gallery exhibition Tavares Strachan: There Is Light Somewhere, and takes its name from one of Strachan’s text-based neon sculptures.

The exhibition, from Tuesday 18 June – Sunday 1 September, is the first mid-career survey of the New York-based, Bahamian artist. Don’t forget, under-12s go free, and under-30s can get tickets for just £8 Tuesdays – Fridays and after 5pm on Saturdays.

Outside the gallery, discover spectacular free public art inside and outside the venues, each connected to the theme of the summer season and ready to welcome you to the site. Plus, don’t miss the return of everyone’s favourite interactive summer fountain – Jeppe Hein’s Appearing Rooms.



On weekends, the outdoor Riverside Stage hosts free events with some of our city’s most exciting artists and collectives representing local and global communities, including AZEEMA, Counterpoints Arts, ESEA unseen, FLAWA, Just Vibez and SOUNDS LiKE CHAOS curating live music, performance, dance, fashion and more. Kicking things off is NAZAR on Saturday 29 June, a joyous party celebrating Pride in London featuring DJs from the SWANA and South Asian communities. JAZZ RE:FEST also returns to the Southbank Centre on Saturday 20 July. Come and join in as our artists and collectives create spaces for conversation, connection and community-building throughout the summer months.



Fantastic performances will entertain the whole family, from the joyous circus show Afrique en Cirque from Wednesday 24 – Sunday 28 July, spectacular new musical Frankie Goes to Bollywood from Wednesday 31 July – Sunday 18 August, and the enchanting show Home for little ones on Saturday 13 & Sunday 14 July. This production is inspired by creator Anastasiia Liubchenko’s personal story. She left her house in Ukraine to find a new home in the Netherlands.



In the literature and talks programme, celebrate the 100th birthday of iconic writer James Baldwin with an entire day of conversations on Sunday 21 July. Plus, there will also be thought-provoking events from celebrated writers David Olusoga, Kelechi Okafor, Sathnam Sanghera and more.

While you’re here, there’s a feast of food and drink pop-ups to enjoy, and why not also visit London’s very own secret garden on top of the Queen Elizabeth Hall to soak up the sunshine.



It’s set to be a summer to remember, celebrating what makes all of us belong at the one-of-a-kind Southbank Centre.

Find out more at

www.southbankcentre.co.uk/summer