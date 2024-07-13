A three-day music festival where you can picnic whilst listening to live renditions of Mozart returns to this south London park in August.

Following its successful debut last year, Battersea Park in Concert is back for another long summer weekend of picnic concerts, live performances and more.

From Saturday 24 to Monday 26 August, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the best classical, West End, and jazz music, all set against the stunning backdrop of Battersea Park. Each day boasts a different programme.

Kicking off on Saturday with Proms in the Park, the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, led by conductor Pete Harrison, will take to the stage to take us on a journey through orchestral music. It will be hosted by classical musician and presenter Myleene Klass, who will also be performing.

Sunday will bring A Night at the Musicals featuring over 25 songs from down the ages of musical theatre. Fans of musicals such as Chicago, Rent, Six, The Greatest Showman, Grease, and many more will have a chance to hear their favourite songs.

You can pre-order luxurious picnic food or bring your own.

Bank Holiday Monday’s event will be dedicated to all that jazz with Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra. Before Ronnie’s, audiences can enjoy a long afternoon of live music featuring the London African Gospel Choir who will bring their joyous interpretation of Paul Simon’s Graceland album with a full live band.

Then there’s the food. Attendees can pre-book a range of gourmet picnics crafted by The Luxury Picnic Co., featuring artisanal cheeses, a selection of cured meats and delicious desserts. Brand new for this year, KERB, famous for their fantastic street food, will curate the culinary and bar experience, ensuring a delectable selection of treats for all. Alternatively, you can bring your own picnic.

Families with young music enthusiasts will be delighted by the newly introduced Kids Tipiland. Open every day, our giant kid’s tipi will feature interactive activities and games for children, perfect for exploring their creativity and imagination.

To purchase tickets visit batterseaparkinconcert.com.

Admission: Weekend ticket £118.53; General day admission £43.10