Wherever you look in south London, whatever corner you walk around, there is incredible history. Some of it is more obvious than others. Wherever you dig, you are likely to hit gold writes Jon Surtees…

It was in this spirit that the podcast ‘Tales from The Oval’ was conceived. A new series that, through eleven episodes, tells the story of Kennington, Oval and Vauxhall – both inside and outside the famous old Oval Cricket Ground, a true south London gem that has been in situ for 179 years.

Fortunately, another south London gem is the historian Tom Holland, a Brixton Hill resident. Tom has written many of this century’s bestselling history books and – for the last four years – has been at the helm, alongside Dominic Sandbrook, of The Rest is History, a juggernaut of a podcast that has taken almost permanent residence at the top of the UK charts.

As well as his status as a leading historian, Tom is a fervently keen cricketer. A regular for the Authors Cricket Club, he can often be seen crafting his art in the nets at Brockwell Park, Peckham Rye, Kennington Park, Southwark Park or in the indoor school located in the basement of The Oval.

So, much like The Oval itself, this is where the podcast sits. It is rooted in the community of Kennington, Oval and Vauxhall, telling stories of the area that date back to before the Domesday Book and looking at what has come before us.

It goes onto look inside the walls of The Oval, examining the history of the ground, discussing the great cricketing names that have walked to the crease in the shadow of the iconic Kennington gasholders and going on a deep dive into some of the other extraordinary events that have taken place there.

Episode 1 – From The Black Prince to William Badger

Discover how The Black Prince, a collection of charismatic medieval Knights, Charles I, a celebrity highwayman by the name of Jerry Abershaw, a forger called William Badger, the founder of Methodism John Wesley and the Chartists all played vital and fascinating roles in the history of The Oval.

The first episode explores the ancient history of Kennington and Vauxhall and features an incredible roll call of the characters that have populated this part of south London for the last millennium.

Episode 2 – The Early Days: Effluvium, Pedestrianism, Rowdyism and Otters

Oval c1848

Find out about the history of cricket on Kennington Common, the founding of The Oval in 1845, how Surrey CCC came to run the ground, the earliest Surrey games played and the Club’s first ever County Championship crown.

Oval – c1810 as market garden

The episode features appearances from numerous Princes of Wales, a family of Otters, the Godfather of The Oval (a chemist from Brixton Hill), the River Effra, a few south London pubs, a smelly reservoir, a noxious market garden, Oscar Wilde and the Marquess of Queensberry!

Episode 3 – The Oval Gives Birth to The Ashes

Alcock

Tom and Jon discuss Surrey’s contribution to England’s first ever tour of Australia; the extraordinary legacy of Charles Alcock – probably the most influential sports administrator of all time – and his vision to stage the first ever Test Match to be held in England, at The Oval, in 1880.

Oval – 1880 Test Match

Old Oval

The episode also tells the story of the historic Tests of 1880 and 1882, the Test that was so dramatic it ultimately created The Ashes – dwelling on some extraordinary parallels in cricketing history and truly laying out why The Oval is the most historically important cricket ground in the world.

Episode 4 – The Master and the GOAT

Early Oval

After rifling through a few candidates, Tom and Jon quickly name their choice for the greatest Surrey player of all time and proceed to tell their story in inimitable fashion.

Without wanting to giveaway any spoilers – and you will need to listen to find out their choice! – a small clue is that the podcast takes you from Parker’s Piece in Cambridge to a sports stop on The Strand, stopping off in a great many fascinating places along the way – and the player in question is so good he simply goes by the nickname of ‘The Master’.

Episode 5 – Everything But Cricket

Oval 1906

From Victorian Pedestrianism, the world’s first international football and rugby matches and dalliances with Australian Rules Football, NFL, Baseball and Greyhound Racing, The Oval has always been run by creative people, eager to test the limit of what can be staged at the ground.

Away from sport the wide ranging episode ventures to Hollywood, Bollywood and draws in The Who, Rod Stewart and two fire breathing armadillos at the Vauxhall End.

Episode 6 – Surrey’s Best (and worst) Captain

Hobbs

Featuring special guest Daniel Norcross, from BBC Test Match Special, Tom and Jon appoint their choice for the best ever Surrey captain.

Oval 1951

Again, you’ll have to listen to find out who they choose but their story stretches from The Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines, encompasses one of the most controversial tours in cricketing history and features many era making clashes with conservative administrators from across the river.

Norcross also brings his perspective to the discussion, nominating his choice for Surrey’s worst ever captain and telling an extraordinary post-war story that, up until now, has remained hidden the pages of cricketing history.

Oval 1973

Episode 7 – The Oval at War

Another special guest joins Tom and Jon, this time famed Second World War historian and podcaster James Holland (who also happens to be Tom’s brother!).

The three talk about The Oval’s requisitioning by the government in both the First and Second World Wars, tell the story of some of the names on the ground’s War Memorials and look at the damage inflicted on Kennington, the ground and the wider neighbourhood during the German bombing campaigns of the early 1940s.

Episode 7a – Two Extraordinary Oval Men

A bonus episode with James stepping into his brother’s shoes to discuss Arthur Tedder, First Baron Tedder – one of the great British air generals of the Second World War – and Sir George Edwards, Experimental Department Manager at Vickers and one of the unsung heroes of the Barnes-Wallis team that delivered the Dambusters Raid.

Their connection? After the war, both were Oval regulars and ultimately became President of Surrey County Cricket Club, an honorary position given to the Club’s greatest servants.

The podcast continues with episodes on the greatest ever innings played at The Oval, Surrey’s greatest team, the ground’s extraordinary relationship with the West Indies and the future of The Oval.

You can listen to the podcasts on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and all good podcast platforms.

New episodes come out every Wednesday until early August.