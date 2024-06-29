Horniman hole in one – mini golf

Show off your putting skills on the mini golf course at Horniman Gardens with UrbanCrazy.

Take on nine holes themed around your favourite Horniman attractions – tee off from the Clocktower, putt past the Walrus and try for a birdie at the Butterfly House. Perfect for family fun, or for challenging competitive friends.

The course has wheelchair access and adapted putters for wheelchair users, as well as putters for the kids.

Open weekends and bank holidays in term time and daily in school holidays, from 10:30am to 5pm (last admission 4.30pm)

Tickets: Adult £7, child (under 16) £4.50, family (2 adults + 2 children) £17.50

100 London Road, Forest Hill, SE23 3PQ

www.horniman.ac.uk/event/golf

How to catch a star – theatre for 3-5-year-olds

Once there was a boy who was always looking up. He dreamed of having a star as a friend. This is the story of his adventure.

Based on the beloved book by award-winning Irish author Oliver Jeffers, Branar presents How to Catch a Star at Wimbledon’s Polka Theatre.

This adaptation directed by Marc Mac Lochlainn blends puppet design by Suse Reibisch, an original score by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, with Branar’s signature storytelling – creating a show that reminds us all to follow our dreams.

Recommended for children aged 3-5.

Dates: Wednesday 3 July to Sunday 11 August 2024

Tickets: From £10

Polka Theatre, 240 The Broadway, Wimbledon, SW19 1SB

polkatheatre.com/event/how-to-catch-a-star

BYOB pub quiz – for you and your baby

That’s Bring Your Own Baby pub quiz, hosted at Westow House Pub and Hotel.

The quiz aims to be an opportunity for fun, brain-stimulating daytime parent socials, which take place all over London.

Grab your parent friends and make a team of six. The quiz will take a slower pace than your traditional pub quiz, with two breaks to feed, change and chat – and questions repeated.

With five quiz rounds, including general knowledge, music and connection, enjoy a few hours of pub fun with little ones in tow, too.

Date: Thursday 18 July 2024, 12pm

Tickets: From £11.37

Westow House Pub and Hotel, 79 Westow Hill, SE19 1TY

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bring-your-baby-pub-quiz-westow-house-crystal-palace-se19-south-london-tickets-328021078877

Family favourites on the rooftop with pizzza

A family favourites and a trip down the aisle, Rooftop Film Club presents a whole host of films at Peckham’s Bussey Building.

Arrive early to grab your wireless headphones and your seat, plus the opportunity to order a pizza as a family from Share A Slice.

Films are screened come rain or shine, and Rooftop Film Club provide blankets and ponchos during bad weather. But if you don’t fancy facing the great British weather, you can transfer your tickets to another screening for free.

Dates: Ongoing see website link below

Tickets: Child lounge seat £5.95 (under 18s), adult lounge seat £12.95

Bussey Building, Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, Peckham, SE15 3SN

rooftopfilmclub.com/london/bussey-building/

Sushi masterclass for kids

It’s never too early to learn some serious sushi skills – and sushi masters at Greenwich’s Sticks’n’Sushi bring their expertise to lessons for children aged 8-12.

Their kids’ classes are suitable for all ability levels, with clear and thorough teaching ensuring no one is left out and all can participate.

Your young ones will wrap up a whole menu, including one kappa hosomaki roll, a pink Alaska uramaki roll and two shake nigiri.

All children will get squash during the class and leave with a goody bag, including a certificate, their bandana, rolling mat, chopsticks, chocolate fish and a Japanese number and phrase sheet.

Next date: 20 July 2024, 10am-11:30am

Tickets: £40

1 Nelson Road, Greenwich, SE10 9JB

sticksnsushi.com/en/events/london