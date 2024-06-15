Hundreds of ribbons will go up to honour loved ones who have died in south London.

Every year, St Christopher’s Hospice invites anyone who has lost someone to join the celebration – which will take place over two days this July.

The Sydenham-based hospice provides end-of-life care to people from five boroughs including Southwark.

Each ribbon, with the name of a loved one, represents a life loved and fondly remembered.

They are then hung on the tree in the hospice’s gardens – either at the Caritas House site in Orpington on 10 July or at the Sydenham site on 11 July.

Christine Davies, Head of Fundraising at St Christopher’s Hospice, said: “Our colourful and vibrant Remembering with Ribbons events are always so heartwarming as hundreds of people from across South London come into our beautiful gardens to celebrate loved ones who have died.”

“By remembering your loved one you are also supporting the hospice and helping us to provide care for someone else and their family and friends at the end of life.”

Anyone wishing to dedicate a ribbon can do so online here.

Please join us and tie your ribbon any time between 11am and 7pm

When: Wednesday 10 July + Thursday 11 July

Where: Caritas House, Tregony Road, Orpington, BR6 9XA (10 July); 51-59 Lawrie Park Road, Sydenham, London, SE26 6DZ (11 July)

The ribbons will be on display until Monday 29 July and families can visit any time.