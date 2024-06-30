Big Smoke Festival

A one-day festival with two stages of live music, the Big Smoke Festival is coming to Crystal Palace Park this July to bring you an ultimate line up of special guests.

There will be a live stage hosted by Más Tiempo, plus showstopper performances by Skepta, The Streets, Mahalia, plus loads more acts to light up your weekend.

Date: Saturday 6 July 2024

Tickets: From £72.80

Crystal Palace Bowl, Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2BA

www.bigsmokefest.london

Love Motion

South Facing Festival – which hosts a series of music events in Crystal Palace Park each year – is hosting Love Motion, a brand new disco, soul and electronic all-dayer this July.

Pop culture babe Grace Jones will take to the Crystal Palace stage alongside a supportive line-up of talent – including Irish singer and dance-pop star Róisín Murphy and party-starters Horsemeat Disco.

Date: Friday 26 July 2024

Tickets: From £55.45

Crystal Palace Bowl, Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2BA

southfacingfestival.com/event/love-motion

Uptown Festival

Following its inaugural show last summer, Uptown Festival is returning to Blackheath for a day of family festival fun.

Madness will be headlining for their only London show of 2024, plus The Zutons, Lightning Seeds and London Soul Choir.

The Little Town area of the festival will be back, too, and it will be bigger and better to keep the whole family entertained.

Date: Sunday 28 July 2024

Tickets: From £47.50 for adults, £27.50 for children and £15 for babies. Family ticket bundles are available

Blackheath Common, Goffers Road, SE3 0UA

london.uptownfestival.co.uk

Image credits – He Captured at Cloud X

Cloud X

Each year, Cloud X Festival aims to curate an inclusive space for pioneering creatives telling their stories in bold and original ways.

Championing soul, R&B and alternative sounds, the festival is an intimate affair, hoping to give you a soul-warming day out.

Line-up highlights include Ghetts, Kamilla Rose, Bellah and Berwyn – plus lots more to keep you moving and grooving from day to night.

Date: Friday 2 August 2024

Tickets: From £39.27

Crystal Palace Bowl, Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2BA

www.cloudxfestival.com

Battersea Park in Concert

A long summer’s weekend of open-air picnic concerts is coming to Battersea Park this August bank holiday.

Enjoy Proms in the Park on the Saturday with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and hosted by special guest Myleene Klass – going out with a bang with a firework display finale.

Next in the schedule is A Night at the Movies with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra again for the Sunday. With All new songs and music for 2024, sing along to family favourites: Chicago, Rent, The Greatest Showman, Grease, Mary Poppins and more.

Finish off the long weekend jamming to Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, the big band direct from Soho’s legendary club, with Paul Simon’s Graceland and re-imagined by the London African Gospel Choir.

Dates: Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 August 2024

Tickets: Adults £43.10, children £18.86, under 5s free – weekend and family tickets available

Battersea Park, SW11 4NJ

www.batterseaparkinconcert.com