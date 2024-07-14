All night long

The Carpet Shop is welcoming Make A Dance – with friends and special guests – back for round two.

They say that the last time was magic, so bring your A-game and dance altogether, all night long.

Date: Friday 9 August 2024, 11pm to 4am

Tickets: £7-£14

Arch 164, 115 Rye Lane, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom

ra.co/events/1941619

Abba vs Fleetwood Mac

Gimme, gimme, gimme a Mac after midnight – Brixton Jamm is hosting a disco party extraordinaire – Abba vs Fleetwood Mac.

A 70s and 80s dream, room one will have the best of Abba and disco edits, so expect all the hits and then anthems from the likes of Chic and Nile Rogers, Prince, Aretha Franklin and many more.

And room two will see all the tunes from Fleetwood Mac – and the Bee Gees, David Bowie, Shalamar and other big hits. So, get disco ready and be prepared to throw shapes.

Date: Friday 16 August 2024, 6pm to 4am

Tickets: £6-£12

261 Brixton Road, SW9 6LH

brixtonjamm.org/event/abba-vs-fleetwood-mac-disco-party-7

Hound of the Baskervilles

A demonic hound appears to be terrorising the heirs of the Baskerville family, whose home borders the wastes of Dartmoor.

In Hound of the Baskervilles showing at South London Theatre, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are implored by a friend of Sir Henry Baskerville to investigate the curse.

Created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and adapted by Steve Canny and John Nicholson, it is a comedic take on the story and sees an energetic cast of three bring Sir Arthur’s most famous story to life in an interpretation that will amuse and terrorise you in equal measure.

Dates: Thursday 25 July to Saturday 3 August 2024

Tickets: £14-£16

SLT Fire Station, 2a Norwood High Street, SE27 9NS

www.southlondontheatre.co.uk/event/hound-of-the-baskervilles

Sculpture Garden

Find a series of contemporary sculptures nestled throughout the landscape of Dulwich Picture Gallery, creating a trail for you to explore in London’s only gallery-based sculpture garden.

Works are contemporary and linked to the history and collection of the Gallery, providing an engaging way to connect with the Old Masters – with new sculptures from artists Yinka Shonibare CBE RA and Li Li Ren having just arrived in the gardens for you to enjoy.

The sculptures join existing outdoor works, Walking the Dog by Peter Randall-Page and Bronze Oak Grove by Rob and Nick Carter.

Dates: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Tickets: Free

Gallery Road, SE21 7AD

www.dulwichpicturegallery.org.uk/about/open-art

The Big South London Flea

Looking for a go-to flea market to find gems? The Big South London Flea Market is coming back to Peckham’s Bussey Building.

Hosting over 70 hand-picked traders, bringing 20th century furniture, salvaged French homeware, vintage clothes, curiosities and collectables, kitschenalia, plus reclaimed industrial fixtures, electricals and lighting – and unexpected oddities.

Head on down to hunt for personal treasures, rummage for bargains and refresh your living space with unique finds at our big yard of salvaged olde things.

Date: Saturday 3 August 2024, 11am to 5pm

Tickets: £2

Copeland Park & Bussey Building, 133 Copeland Road, SE15 3SN

hackneyfleamarket.com

Pride cabaret

Featuring some of London’s best drag talent; you will see drag kings and queens, burlesque, comedy and live singing at Woolwich Works’ pride event.

The lineup includes Beau Jangles, Miss Terri Box, Charlie Wood, Cabbage the Clown, Ezme Pump, Indy Nile, Ella the Great, and Alex Beighton and is hosted by Sweet FA.

This is a free event organised by LGBTQ Greenwich (an initiative by Skills for Development) and sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Date: Friday 19 July, 2024, 7:30pm

Tickets: Free, 18+ guidance

The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 Street, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6HD

www.woolwich.works/events/woolwich-pride-a-queer-cabaret-variety-show

Grubby Little Mitts

Join sketch comics Rosie Nicholls and Sullivan Brown for their latest show at Greenwich Theatre, Grubby Little Mitts.

The award-winning duo amplifies the normal to chaotic extremes, using slapstick and absurdism to point the finger at the everyday. Their signature hyper-real style is embellished with rapid dialogue, musical interludes and an aggressively red aesthetic.

Date: Friday 26 July 2024, 8pm

Tickets: £16

Crooms Hill, SE10 8ES

greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/grubbylittlemitts

Shaken, not stirred

Set in the underground Cribbs Parlour of Greenwich’s Trafalgar Tavern, master mixologist Luka will teach you how to create three of the pub’s signature cocktails, including their “infamous” Greek salad gimlet, a staple of the boozer.

So, for a fun evening of shaking, muddling and creating delicious drinks, book on to the cocktail masterclass to learn how to make your favourite tasty tipple.

Date: Thursday 18 July 2024, 7pm

Tickets: £35

Park Row, SE10 9NW

www.trafalgartavern.co.uk/event/cocktail-masterclass-2

Stand up and giggle

Gigl Comedy is hosting some of the best up-and-coming comedy stars at The Shirker’s Rest. So, if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful way to spend your Thursday evening, the ‘pay what you like’ event is the evening for you – heavy on the laughs and easy on the wallet.

You’ll find the stand-up sets every second Thursday of the month 7:20pm

Tickets: Pay what you like

The Shirker’s Rest, 9 Lewisham Way, SE14 6PP

www.eventbrite.com/e/gigl-comedy-new-cross-stand-up-comedy-tickets-926956892017

Orange Room Conversations

The Orange Room Collective is back for a special edition of Orange Room Conversations with author Shani Akilah at Woolwich Works.

Exploring the themes of Black British love, friendship and more, which was also a focus of her debut short story collection, For Such a Time as This.

Be ready for an evening of dynamic discussion, food, games and music by DJ Rio D. Conversations will cover topics such as sickle cell and dating, tales of being bridesmaids and groomsmen, being Black in the workplace and friendship as “true love”.

This event isn’t just about dialogue – it’s a celebration of community spirit, intellectual exchange and shared experiences.

Dates: Wednesday 24 July 2024, 7:30pm

Tickets: £10 plus 10% booking fee

The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 Street, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6HD

www.woolwich.works/events/orange-room-conversations-july-24

Family Sundays

Join the Old Royal Naval College every Sunday for a range of family-friendly activities.

From storytelling to creative-making sessions, messy play for kids and actors dressed in costume, there is something for everyone each week.

Coming up on 21 July, there is early years messy play with a mix of sensory activities, sand and water play, construction, and creative fun for your little ones.

Later in the season, the “meet the past” event on 25 August will see Grace Tosier, Greenwich Chocolate House proprietor and wife to the King’s Chocolate Maker, regale you with stories from history. A sweet treat for all ages.

Dates: Every Sunday

Prices vary

Old Royal Naval College, London SE10 9NN

ornc.org/whats-on/family-sundays

The Busy Narrow Sea

In this exclusive event for members of Royal Museums Greenwich, journalist and historian Robin Laurance will share evocative stories of his English Channel heroes and present the history of the shipping area.

An area that has been made rich by the minds of writers and poets, you’ll hear about the skills of artists, the courage of men at war, the daring of adventurers, the spirit of swimmers and sailors, the ploys of politicians and the greed of smugglers.

Date: Thursday 25 July 2024, 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Tickets: Free for members

King William Walk, SE10 9HT

www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/cutty-sark/busy-narrow-sea

National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London

Our Street

A musical, opera and theatrical extravaganza comes to Lewisham’s Broadway Theatre, Our Street is created specially by and for the people of Lewisham.

It tells a heartrending story of connection, loss and change through music and lyrics of gripping power and beauty.

Created by MTFA’s Lewisham Creative Chorus in collaboration with jazz star Gwyneth Herbert, this show celebrates the diversity of the borough. There will be puppets plus a steel band, jazz band, string orchestra and a professional and community cast of over one hundred.

Join in the celebration of your street…

Date: Saturday 20 July 2024, 7:30pm

Tickets: £10-£20

Rushey Green, Catford, SE6 4RU

www.broadwaytheatre.org.uk/events/our-street/

Greenwich Bandstand Concerts

The Friends of Greenwich Park are once again staging their hugely popular series of free concerts at the Greenwich Park Bandstand.

The concerts will take place every Sunday until 26 August, they are free to attend and normally start at 3pm and end at 5pm. They are drop-in events with no need to book in advance.

Coming up this month, there is the Greenwich Youth Band on 14 July, the Andy Smythe Band on 21 July, the Belvedere Concert Band performing on 28 July and the Phoenix Swing Quartet on 4 August.

Dates: Until 26 August 2024, 3pm-5pm

Free

Greenwich Park, SE10 8QY

www.royalparks.org.uk/whats-on/greenwich-bandstand-concerts-summer24

You decide who wins

Experience The Blackout at Up the Creek Comedy Club, where there are 15 comedians and five minutes on the clock. But who will beat The Blackout?

The audience decides…

Every Thursday, up-and-coming comics and the odd famous face compete to earn their place on the legendary Up the Creek stage. And it’s up to you who wins. For some healthy competition and a guaranteed laugh, head on down to the classic Greenwich comedy spot.

Dates: Every Thursday (next: 18 July 2024)

Tickets: £8.80

302 Creek Road, SE10 9SW

up-the-creek.com/events/the-blackout-18-07-2024