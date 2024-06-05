Two-thousand people have been evacuated following a gas leak in Southwark, this afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene on Southwark Street at around 2 pm today (Wednesday 5 June).

There have been no reports of any injuries so far, but 2000 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings ‘as a precaution.’

Gas engineers are currently attempting to isolate the leak and make the area safe.

Southwark Street is closed between the junctions of Great Suffolk and Bear Street, with police assisting with road closures.

Traffic is ‘heavily disrupted’ and people are being advised to avoid the area. Three fire engines remain at the scene.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Gas engineers are currently on scene assessing the incident. They are working in the roadway as they attempt to isolate the leak and make the affected area safe.

“Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings as a precaution. A significant number of those evacuated have now left the area. Those remaining are currently being assisted and looked after by firefighters, other multi-agency service colleagues and staff from a nearby hotel. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

“A cordon remains in place and Southwark Street is currently closed between the junctions of Great Suffolk Street and Bear Street, towards the direction of Blackfriars Road. Traffic is heavily disrupted and people are advised to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing.”