The council has doled out some of the highest numbers of fines out of all London Boroughs to drivers who illegally enter bus lanes.

There are a whopping 24 bus lanes in the area, with the majority of fines (2,557) being handed out on Lower Road near the junction with Culling Road.

Figures obtained in an FOI by Personal Injury Claims UK revealed the number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued by Southwark Council amounts to at least £1,115,400 – providing drivers pay the minimum amount of £65.

The standard bus lane in the borough is £130, but it is halved if the charge is paid within 14 days.

Southwark Council revealed that between April 6 2023 and April 5 2024, 6,519 drivers failed to pay within the allotted time – therefore, likely paid the hiked £130 fine.

If that is the case, then the council would have collected £1,539,135 during that period.

Where are all the bus lanes in Southwark?

Here is the list to watch out for, along with the number of PCNs issued within the last year:

Bush Road (Northbound) Towards Rotherhithe New Road – 1,254

Camberwell Road Junction Bethwin Road (Northbound) – 1,569

Camberwell Road Junction Boundary Lane (Southbound) – 2,055

Camberwell Road Junction Bowyer Place (Northbound) – 514

Camberwell Road Junction Bullace Row (Southbound) – 153

Champion Park (Westbound) Towards Denmark Hill – 689

Crystal Palace Parade North Eastbound Towards Sydenham Hill – 119

Denmark Hill (Southbound) Towards Daneville Road – 78

Dog Kennel Hill (Northbound) Towards Champion Hill – 291

Dog Kennel Hill (Southbound) Towards Quorn Road – 455

East Dulwich Road Westbound Towards Spurling Road – 971

Grange Road Junction Tower Bridge Road – 2,164

Grove Vale Southbound to East Dulwich Road – 887

Lordship Lane Bus Lane – 844

Lordship Lane Junction Overhill Road – 275

Lower Road (Southbound) Towards Chilton Grove – 92

Lower Road Junction Culling Road – 2,557

Rotherhithe Old Road Junction Cope Street – 21

Rye Lane Junction Hanover Park – 1

Southwark Bridge Road Junction Thrale Street – 220

Southwark Bridge Road Junction Union Street – 7

Walworth Road Junction Hampton Street (Northbound) – 946

Walworth Road Opposite Hampton Street (Southbound) – 918

Waterloo Road Junction St. George’s Circus – 80

This list was collated by Personal Injury Claims UK.

Lambeth issued the highest number of fines last year at 38,491, followed by Greenwich at 24,887.