Southwark Council has issued a staggering 17,160 bus lane fines to motorists in the last 12 months, raking in more than £1.1million.
There are a whopping 24 bus lanes in the area, with the majority of fines (2,557) being handed out on Lower Road near the junction with Culling Road.
Figures obtained in an FOI by Personal Injury Claims UK revealed the number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued by Southwark Council amounts to at least £1,115,400 – providing drivers pay the minimum amount of £65.
The standard bus lane in the borough is £130, but it is halved if the charge is paid within 14 days.
Southwark Council revealed that between April 6 2023 and April 5 2024, 6,519 drivers failed to pay within the allotted time – therefore, likely paid the hiked £130 fine.
If that is the case, then the council would have collected £1,539,135 during that period.
Where are all the bus lanes in Southwark?
Here is the list to watch out for, along with the number of PCNs issued within the last year:
-
Bush Road (Northbound) Towards Rotherhithe New Road – 1,254
-
Camberwell Road Junction Bethwin Road (Northbound) – 1,569
-
Camberwell Road Junction Boundary Lane (Southbound) – 2,055
-
Camberwell Road Junction Bowyer Place (Northbound) – 514
-
Camberwell Road Junction Bullace Row (Southbound) – 153
-
Champion Park (Westbound) Towards Denmark Hill – 689
-
Crystal Palace Parade North Eastbound Towards Sydenham Hill – 119
-
Denmark Hill (Southbound) Towards Daneville Road – 78
-
Dog Kennel Hill (Northbound) Towards Champion Hill – 291
-
Dog Kennel Hill (Southbound) Towards Quorn Road – 455
-
East Dulwich Road Westbound Towards Spurling Road – 971
-
Grange Road Junction Tower Bridge Road – 2,164
-
Grove Vale Southbound to East Dulwich Road – 887
-
Lordship Lane Bus Lane – 844
-
Lordship Lane Junction Overhill Road – 275
-
Lower Road (Southbound) Towards Chilton Grove – 92
-
Lower Road Junction Culling Road – 2,557
-
Rotherhithe Old Road Junction Cope Street – 21
-
Rye Lane Junction Hanover Park – 1
-
Southwark Bridge Road Junction Thrale Street – 220
-
Southwark Bridge Road Junction Union Street – 7
-
Walworth Road Junction Hampton Street (Northbound) – 946
-
Walworth Road Opposite Hampton Street (Southbound) – 918
-
Waterloo Road Junction St. George’s Circus – 80
This list was collated by Personal Injury Claims UK.
Lambeth issued the highest number of fines last year at 38,491, followed by Greenwich at 24,887.
Leave a Reply