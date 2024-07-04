Here is our comprehensive election coverage, to help equip you with the information needed to make a choice that suits you when voting today Thursday, July 4th.

We’ve covered many elections over the years and, each time, we urge people to exercise their democratic right and cast their vote. It’s a hard-won right, and one that many fought and died for – but in spite of this, turn-out is often shockingly low.

This general election will be different for many residents in Southwark as the usual three constituencies have gone up to five and many people will find they are not voting for their usual representative to parliament.

Go to whocanivotefor.co.uk to enter your postcode and check your constituency and local candidates.

Our deputy editor Herbie Russell has painstakingly put together – as clearly as possible – the new changes, giving our readers an analysis of each constituency, its history, and highlighting the results from the previous election in 2019.

At Southwark News we take our political coverage seriously and hope to give you an impartial take on the issues that affect our borough. Each of the main candidates were asked the same questions on matters that we know affect people in that area, informed by the daily stories we cover.

We are a community-led independent newspaper and know that many of the questions we have put to the candidates are not always the responsibility of the incoming government. Yet whoever is your MP post July 4th should be on top of those issues that matter to you most locally.

Regardless of party politics he or she should take a stance to fight for what they think is right for the people they represent.

Of course the majority of the candidates will have no political power as such when they lose, but many are community champions in their own right and we hope to see and hear more from them over the next four to five years.

The last few general elections have seen only around two-thirds, in some cases less, taking part in the ballot. One in three people are not engaging in politics and their voice will not be heard.

If there is one positive outcome from the Brexit argument that now seems a lifetime ago, it was that turnout was up and we can at least say people became more politically engaged than they had been in a long time.

But look at what we have all been going through since 2019 – a global pandemic, a cost-of-living and housing crisis to name just three things.

Surely you have an opinion and it’s important that you exercise your right to vote, even if you are griping about the first past the post voting system, or feel no single party or candidate fully aligns with your beliefs.

Your vote truly does make a difference, as it tells those in power where we all stand on collective issues.

Abandoning your vote now is the easy way out for the frustrated, irritated and apathetic.

By voting you will be helping to find a way forward to rebuild our divided society – it’s a patriotic act.

If you’re still unsure how to reconcile your views on the NHS, crime, education, the economy, the climate emergency or housing, our questions and the pledges of all the main candidates standing in Southwark’s five constituencies are online in full.

It is worth having a look to see if any are with you on the subjects that matter most to you.

Simply go to:

www.southwarknews.co.uk/politics