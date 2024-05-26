What do you like about living in Southwark? Ask that question to people across our borough and one of the answers on most people’s list is our parks and green spaces.

It’s been wonderful to see so many people enjoying them during the glorious sunny days we’ve had recently.

With 30 Green Flag parks and hundreds more council managed green spaces across our borough, there is a host of options to enjoy. From Southwark, Burgess and Peckham Rye parks, which are all visited by tens of thousands of people each year, to our growing network of wildlife and community gardens – there really is something for everyone.

As a Labour run council we have made investing in these green spaces a priority because we know how important they are to local people and to our wildlife too. This has included everything from new nature areas and veg plots to playgrounds and sports centres.

Looking after them all is a huge job that our council teams work very hard to do but also one we could not do alone. I want to say a huge thank you too all of the friends of parks, community and conservation groups who work day in day out with us to make our parks and nature areas the wonderful places they are.

This work is just one of many ways we are making Southwark greener together. Another very different example is our Southwark Green Investment Fund.

This month we had the brilliant news that we smash through our £1m target for the fund – money that we will now invest in upgrading our schools, leisure centres and streetlights to cut their carbon emissions and make them better for the people who rely on them every day.

It’s another great example of the way local residents, businesses and the council are working together – this time to clean up our air, replace old infrastructure and cut energy bills. All the while giving a little back to those who choose to invest. Overall, 111 local residents and businesses invested from as little as £5 in the scheme – a record level of local investment for similar community-based initiatives in the UK.

This is the first of several phases, as we aim to raise £6 million by 2030. So, if this is something you’d like to get involved with, do keep a look out for the next round of fundraising.

We are also fast approaching another big green milestone. This month we will be celebrating the planting of our 100,000th tree.

Since I’ve been Leader of the council we have planted over 30,000 trees across our borough, working with local schools and community groups. As you travel around Southwark you will see them on council land everywhere – on our streets, in our parks and on our estates.

It’s been a quiet revolution that will continue to transform our borough for the better for many years to come as they grow and mature. One that will bring a host of benefits. Trees help to clean our air, removing harmful pollution. They slow water running into drains during heavy rainfall, helping to reduce flooding. They provide shade on hot days and evaporation from their leaves helps to cool the borough during heatwaves. They provide a home to wildlife and of course, they are wonderful to look at too.

London’s progress as a green city has been a core part of our conversations with residents on the doorstep of late, campaigning for the re-election of the Mayor of London.

I was proud that Londoners firmly rejected the Trumpian attitude to the climate – and many other things – voiced by the Tory candidate, which would have put a halt to many of the amazing achievements we have seen in the city in recent years. Our two boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth had the biggest majority vote for Labour over the Conservative party in the whole of London, and I want to thank everyone who once again put their faith in Labour to take our city forward. We will be working very hard to deliver for you.

Sadiq’s historic third term gives us the chance to build upon our successes to date, cleaning up London’s toxic air, keeping TfL fares low, maintain our funding of free healthy school meals not just for all primary school children, but to many more secondary school children whose families are on low incomes too, and continuing to build more new council homes. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Mayor and his team over the coming years.

With all the ills of the world right now, I do think it is important to look to the positives, whilst not ignoring the difficult times we face. The Prime Minister recently set out an incredibly negative outlook for the next five years. It doesn’t have to be that way. What we are achieving collectively in Southwark is testament to the idea that we can achieve a lot when we work together.

The success of our Southwark Parks, Green Investment Fund and tree planting programmes all demonstrates the power of collective action to improve our environment and make our borough a better place for everyone at the same time.

What I see every day is Southwark residents, businesses, volunteer groups and all sorts of other organisations striving for a brighter future across a whole range of issues – not bunkering down and hiding from the challenges we face.