The changes to constituency boundaries ahead of the next election are imperfect. But democratic principles must take precedence.

The Chartists, who fought to gain political rights for the working class, demanded in 1838 that each parliamentary constituency contain roughly equal numbers of people. Before that, rotten boroughs were a real problem – constituencies that contained a tiny electorate yet received equal representation in the House of Commons. The latest Boundary Commission Review was urgently needed. Boundaries were last drawn up in 2000, meaning the 2019 election was contested on lines almost two decades old.

The changes made in Southwark do seem strange in places. Culturally, Camberwell does not seem to have much in common with Vauxhall, yet the two have been sandwiched together. And the fact that Peckham Rye Park no longer sits in Peckham but has been added to Lewisham West and East Dulwich is also bizarre.

But the Boundary Commission did not totally ignore local feedback. For example, Dulwich and West Norwood was almost split between four constituencies but, following representations by incumbent Helen Hayes and community groups, it kept its integrity.

Reshaping the nation’s constituency boundaries would have been a mammoth task. Changes to one area can have a knock-on effect on another hundreds of miles away – also with its own distinct, and equally valid, demands.

There is however risk that fragmenting communities in this way will mean the trend of voting along national, rather than local lines, is accelerated. This, at a time when many are calling for devolution. The next review is scheduled for 2031. It will be interesting to see if there is any significant impact over the next seven years.