With the votes counted, victory speeches delivered, and party manifestos gathering dust on people’s landings, we can reflect on another general election in Southwark.

The result won’t have surprised many; the ‘loveless Labour landslide’ having been predicted months in advance. The real intrigue will lie in the months and years to come. Will our newly elected Labour MPs, strengthened by a Labour government in Westminster, deliver the change the borough so desperately needs?

That’s not to say Labour’s win was the only story on election night. The Green Party did very well, seeing a surge of support in Bermondsey and Old Southwark and Peckham. Labour, meanwhile, saw its vote share decrease in all five seats that overlap with Southwark, including by a whopping 12 per cent in Peckham. While the electoral system means it can dominate in Westminster, clearly the party still needs to fight for the hearts of the electorate.

So what will a Labour government mean to Southwark? One of the first things on the agenda is how to prop up cash-strapped local authorities. Southwark, like every council in England, has faced declining investment from central government ever since the 2010 Lib Dem-Conservative coalition came to power. In Southwark, that has meant cuts across the board, including to social services, adult social care and community events.

Keir Starmer has previously said he will not “turn on the taps” of local government funding. Nevertheless, local Labour politicians are genuinely optimistic that things will now improve. We are expecting the government to now introduce longer-term funding settlements, giving councils more financial stability. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, meanwhile, has indicated auditing could be overhauled in local councils so taxpayers get better value for money.

Housing is another key issue in Southwark. Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million homes in the next five years. Note, however, that the party hasn’t set a target for council homes specifically. A recruitment drive of planning officers should speed up planning permissions and planning regulations will be tweaked to speed things up. But in Southwark, where the housing waiting list is well over 17,000, tweaks might not be enough to make a real difference in the short or even medium term. Southwark constituents will also be keen to see how the new government addresses NHS waiting times, crime and climate change.

Some of Southwark’s local MPs could end up being prominent players in national politics over the next five years. Ellie Reeves, sister of chancellor Rachel Reeves, has been appointed Labour Party Chair and Minister of State without portfolio in the Cabinet Office. Miatta Fahnbulleh, who takes over from the veteran politician Harriet Harman in Peckham, has been made Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the energy department. If their stars rise throughout Labour’s term in office, it could mean better outcomes at a local level. Alternatively, it could draw their focus away from local issues. Only time will tell.

Much of Southwark is on its knees. Families are living in damp, overcrowded houses, waiting times for doctor’s appointments have hit record highs and violent crime is on the rise. For years, Southwark Council and Labour politicians have pushed the blame onto the Tory government. Yes, Labour have been dealt a bad hand by the departing government but blaming predecessors will only work for so long. Southwark, along with the country, voted for change. How long will it have to wait to get it?