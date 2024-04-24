‘There’s no place like home’, or so the saying goes. Tragically, for some disabled people across Southwark, there seems to be no place like an accessible home.

Investigations in this week’s paper have once again highlighted the impossible situation many of our borough’s most vulnerable residents are facing.

Hundreds of people are stuck in homes that just aren’t suitable for their needs. It means that people already battling with gruelling health conditions are being denied the basic necessities.

Having a shower in your own house, or going out to visit friends, are not luxuries. But for those without the wet rooms, hoists and ramps they need, they may as well be.

What’s causing this? Firstly, there is a severe lack of housing across London and this extends to accessible housing.

As has been well documented, local authorities across London are hamstrung by a chronic lack of funding. In Southwark, the council’s capital budgets are increasingly being spent on maintaining and upgrading antiquated housing stock, leaving little in the pot for new housing projects.

This forces local authorities to rely heavily on the private sector where developers, motivated by profit, often want to limit the amount of affordable and accessible housing they provide. Even then, rising construction costs and building regulations mean private developers are struggling to fund major housing projects even when they want to.

So essentially, not enough accessible homes are being built. But on top of that, existing homes aren’t being adapted fast enough. There are deep-lying structural reasons for this.

For a start, the UK isn’t training enough occupational therapists. Like much public sector healthcare work, wages have stagnated as workloads have increased meaning young people see it as a less viable career. Some providers have warned of an occupational therapist brain drain as qualified practitioners travel to places like Australia in search of better salaries.

Meanwhile, Disabled Facilities Grants – the money disabled people can claim to get adaptations – have been capped at £30,000 since 2007. In February, the Local Government Association warned that this was “now insufficient for most major building work costs”.

Underlying all of this is the fact we have an ageing population. Consequently, creaking government structures, processes and funding models are no longer fit for purpose. Clearly, there needs to be wholesale change if we are to give disabled people the homes they deserve.

The crisis is so acute it’s become impossible for the government to ignore. This year, The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee is undertaking an inquiry into the availability of accessible and adaptable housing in England.

Sadly, for people who have been stuck in unsuitable homes for years already, it’s too little too late. The problem spiralled out of control long ago. Now people are paying the price for decades of inaction.