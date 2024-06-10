O blood-type donors are “urgently” needed after a ransomware attack struck Southwark hospitals.

The IT attack means hospitals cannot match patients’ blood as easily as usual.

King’s College Hospital and Guy’s and St Thomas’, including subsidiary sites like Evelina Children’s Hospital and Royal Brompton, have been affected.

NHS England confirmed the cyber attack on Tuesday, June 4, after patients received texts cancelling blood tests and transfusions.

Qilin, a Russian group of cyber criminals, is understood to be behind the attack.

The ransomware has struck services provided by private pathology firm Synvosis.

Now NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is calling for O positive and O negative blood donors to book appointments in one of the 25 NHS Blood Donor Centres in England.

O negative is the type that can be given to anyone which makes it vital in emergencies or when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

O positive is the most common blood type – 35 per cent of donors have it – and can be given to anybody with any positive blood type.

The National Cyber Security Centre and NHS England’s Cyber Operations are working towards a solution to the attack.

Meanwhile, staff on wards are using paper-based methods and signing blood transfusion bags.

Medical students are being drafted in to volunteer for ten or twelve hours as managers try to get on top of the fallout, according to the BBC.

An NHSBT spokesperson said: “We urgently need O Negative and O Positive donors to book appointments to give blood in London. We currently need to prioritise donors who know they are type O but also welcome new donors who don’t yet know their blood type.

“Please book an appointment at one of donor centres which currently have good appointment availability.”

There are more than 6,000 appointments available in London this week and next week. Go to www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.