Evelina London has just opened a new day treatment centre, which will help the hospital treat thousands more children a year.

The centre houses the Children’s Day Surgery Unit, which has two new operating theatres – which avoids the need for children to stay overnight in the hospital after surgery.

It has been designed so the pre-surgery checks, the operation, recovery and preparation for going home can all be done seamlessly in one place, on the same day.

Evelina’s new addition will help the hospital treat up to an additional 2,300 children per year.

Designed with children and families in mind, an outer-space theme was chosen in collaboration with staff and patients to match the natural world theme of Evelina London’s main children’s hospital building.

During the centre’s development, Evelina London held a competition to design space-themed artwork to inspire interior designs inside the Children’s Day Surgery Unit.

One of the children involved in designing artwork was Aimee Thomas, age 11. Aimee’s design was a portrait of Mary Jackson, the first African-American female engineer to work at NASA. The design is now featured in one of the new anaesthetic rooms.

Aimee, from Peckham, has previously had day surgery procedures at Evelina London, including having grommets.

Ahead of the centre’s opening, children, young people and families who supported the planning of the new centre, including designing artwork, attended a special space-themed preview event. Families had a tour of the new unit and took part in educational activities led by the UK Space Agency and partner organisations.

Aimee said: “It was cool to see my drawing on the wall, it was so exciting as I didn’t realise it would be there. I learnt about Mary Jackson at school, as not many people had heard of her and how she helped to get the first man on the moon. I hope my design helps other people learn about her.”

On a visit to the new unit, she added: “It doesn’t feel like a hospital. If I had to have another operation, I’d like it to be here.”

James O’Brien, Director of Operations and Improvement at Evelina London and Project Sponsor, said: “Opening the Children’s Day Treatment Centre is a significant milestone for us in continuing to provide outstanding healthcare for even more children and young people, meeting their needs now and in the future. The look on the children’s faces when they enter the building makes it clear how special the facility is and how different from what many people would expect when entering a ‘hospital’.”

The six-storey Children’s Day Treatment Centre is located next to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital building on Lambeth Palace Road.

The multi-use building has the latest equipment and child-focused technology to help families with all aspects of their care in a fun and engaging way.