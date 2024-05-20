A 61-year-old priest, who used to serve in Southwark, is doing an ultra-marathon to raise money for vulnerable people around the world.

A 61-year-old priest, who used to serve in Southwark, is doing an ultra-marathon to raise money for vulnerable people around the world.

Dean Richard Sewell will take on the 70km challenge throughout May as part of a wider fundraiser for Christian Aid.

The charity encourages people to travel the equivalent of an ultra-marathon, ‘in whatever way they want’ and raise money.

It is in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce.

Since 2018, the Very Revd Canon Richard Sewell has served as Dean of St George’s College in Jerusalem, Israel.

Before that Richard was a priest in the Diocese of Southwark, serving as Team Rector of Barnes Team Ministry.

Richard says he has supported Christian Aid as long as he can remember, commenting: “It goes way back to the age of 20 when I was out street collecting, as a way of showing Christian responsibility to people in countries all over the world where there is poverty, injustice or suffering.”

The 61-year-old commented on his experience living in a war zone. He said: “Every day is a rollercoaster but you have to try to keep a sense of balance in yourself.

“I try to tap into the spirit of Christ. We have to find a way to be the light in the midst of it all by saying and doing the best things possible and not adding to the atmosphere of hatred and hopelessness.

He added that he appreciated the support Christian Aid gives to people suffering in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. “This is particularly important to me in running the 70k this year.”

Christian Aid Week offers seven days and so many ways to make a difference – to find out more, visit https://www.christianaid.org.uk/.

To support Dean Richard, please visit his fundraising page – Running 70K in May.